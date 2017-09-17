Targeting of civilians by Pakistan human rights violation: Jitendra Singh

Jammu, Sep 17 (IANS) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday termed Pakistan's targeting of civilians living near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir with firing and shelling a human rights violation.

Interacting with media persons on the sidelines of a function here, he said: "Targeting of civilians by Pakistan troops on the international border is a human rights violation.

He also said that India has been "befittingly responding" to Pakistan shelling and firing and "everything needed will be done to protect the lives and properties of people living close to the international border".

The minister, who is also an MP from the state, said that 4,000 community bunkers and 20,000 individual bunkers will be built along the International Border as shelling proof shelters for the people living close.

A woman was killed and six other civilians injured on Saturday when Pakistan Rangers' targeted civilian facilities in Arnia area of Jammu district.

