Targeting Champions League return: Defender Rojo

Manchester, Nov 15 (IANS) Argentine international Marcos Rojo said he is targeting to make a return after his injury to Manchester United in the Champions League football tie against CSKA Moscow at Old Trafford here on December 5.

The defender suffered a knee ligament damage in April.

"Tomorrow (Wednesday) I am going to play with the reserves in a friendly match," the 27-year-old was quoted as saying by the Independent on Tuesday.

"I feel good. Up until now, I have not had any problems but training is not the same as a match. In three weeks we have a Champions League game and if all goes well tomorrow, I could play in that," Rojo added.

Rojo also admitted he is determined to make a return to his national team.

"I have to win my place back in the team so that (Argentina) coach Jorge Sampaoli considers me for the World Cup," the defender said.

"I have been out a while but I am determined to get back into the national team. I want to show Sampaoli how good I am," Rojo added.

--IANS

sam/bg