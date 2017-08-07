Tanzania's Azam FC camp in Uganda ahead of season opening

Kampala (Uganda), Aug 7 (IANS) Tanzania's Premier League side, Azam Football Club (FC), is camping here where it will have friendlies with local teams before a new season opens.

Aristica Cioaba, the team's coach, said on Monday that they will stay in Uganda for 10 days. The team will have matches with Ugandan league champions KCCA FC, URA FC and Sports Club Villa, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We respect Uganda in football terms and decided we come and camp here and also play four international friendly games against the Ugandan League champions," he said.

Cioaba said the international build ups will help his squad get in shape before the kick off for the Tanzania season.

Mike Mutebi, the KCCA FC tactician, said that playing with Azam FC will give his players more international exposure.

--IANS

sam/bg