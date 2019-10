Actress Tanushree Dutta celebrated 'Sindur Khela' at Durga Puja Pandal in North Mumbai's Malad. Actress Deepshika Nagpal, India television actress Ishita Ganguly and other celebrities also took part in sindur khela. Sindur Khela, literally meaning 'vermillion game', is a Bengali Hindu tradition where women smear each other with vermilion on Vijaya Dashami, the last day of the Durga Puja.