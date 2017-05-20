Tanmay Bhat, Mandira Bedi to spice up Masala Commentary

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): UC News Masala Commentary had started with a bang and stayed in the headlines during the IPL season owing to its unique format, candid combination of celebrities and enthralling audiences with its spiciest commentary of the season.

This was the first web series that had been able to entice the cricket lovers and Bollywood freaks with its extraordinary format.

The series, which had begun with Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta's unique camaraderie and won hearts of the nation with never-before-seen celeb combos like Sunil Grover and Sunny Leone, Sunny Leone and Virender Sehwag and Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK and Rakhi Sawant, is all set to conclude with a webisode featuring Tanmay Bhat and Mandira Bedi.

The 29-year-old comedian recently confirmed the same by releasing a video on his Twitter handle. He captioned it as, "Never have I ever had so many balls coming towards me. Check out my #UCNewsChallenge with @UCNews_India."

Tanmay, who rose to the fame with his web series 'All India Bakchod' (AIB), and the 'Shanti' star, who is known for her stint as an anchor in various shows and series, will share the screen on May 21. (ANI)