Tanishq ad backlash strips India's veneer of pluralism, propped up by television, film programming of decades past

Much has been written about how the controversy over the Tanishq advertisement is emblematic of who we've become as a nation: insular, intolerant, indecent, incapable of seeing a world without our bigotry-tinted binary lenses. How the India of the past was so much more accepting and pluralistic than the India we've become.

Or was it?

For generations we've had nicknames, phrases, statements that have been bandied about " "Marry anyone, except a Muslim", "Give her water in the plastic tumbler, she's not Brahmin" " until they're normalised to the point where most people don't think of them as offensive, even as they pay lip service to "unity, equality, secularity".

So, what exactly has the Tanishq controversy unveiled that wasn't already in practice in India?

The Tanishq advertisement has been released in the India of 2020 " a very different India from that of the 1970s and '80s.

The India of the '70s was reeling from a war, and then recovering from an Emergency. The India of the '80s " the golden era of Doordarshan that championed national integration " was putting itself together after Congress-fuelled communal riots legitimised violence amongst communities.

Pre-liberalisation India was showcased in the films of Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Manmohan Desai and their ilk, even as the likes of Shyam Benegal and Ketan Mehta presented an India " and those Indians " not considered glamorous enough for (and therefore invisibilised by) mainstream Hindi cinema.

On Doordarshan, famous Indians across religions and cultural backgrounds sang the same tune of unity in diversity, in the 'Baje Sargam' and 'Mile Sur Mera Tumhara' videos. From Akbar in Amar, Akbar, Anthony to Kadarbhai in Nukkad, filmmakers and television directors in the '70-80s, created memorable Muslim characters, who introduced tehzeeb and adaah to our lexicon.

It wasn't that we didn't caricaturise non-Hindi speaking communities and religions in our cinema, serials and commercials: Tamilians were painted purple with foreheads screaming out their naamams, and spoke heavily accented Hindi; the Christians were crucifix-sporting, sleeveless-wearing secretaries or priests who spoke with an "foreign" accent, and if they were from Goa, then they were just drunks; the Muslims all wore their topis and their burqas and ridas, prayed frequently and embraced each other when they met. If at all they were the bad guys, they would mostly be sidekicks to the main Hindu antagonist. The tawaaif (courtesan) danced away her pathos, "vamps" gyrated. Sikhs were frequently truck drivers or bumbling simpletons, just as Tun Tun was the fat, funny one.

Despite the typecasting, the earnestness to recreate a society as close to what one experiences and desires, could not be faulted. Art imitated life. And life, to a large extent, had the same political correctness of art in public. The Tun Tun body shaming notwithstanding.

Doordarshan in the '80s created pure, joyful, simple content through shows like Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Mungerilal ki Haseen Sapne, Nukkad, Karamchand, Wagle ki Duniya. While also catering to the rural milieu through shows like Hum Log and Buniyaad, DD recognised the potential of dramas and sitcoms among an audience thirsty for both light-hearted and realistic entertainment.

The stories may have been simple or even superficial, but feathers weren't ruffled on screen despite communal skirmishes off it. India was still a new nation, Indira was dead and there was a life to live. The joie de vivre despite the daily middle class struggles was so refreshing that no matter what happened in our personal lives, on-screen we wished to be represented as united. For most of us, we didn't know any other way. We took pride in our unique brand of hypocritical secularism; it wasn't something to be offended by. Our Constitution was sacrosanct, and its tenets of cohabitation were not to be ridiculed. And religion, despite being the tinderbox it has always been, was not to be messed with: You do your thing and I'll do mine.

This inherent predisposition to peaceful coexistence fuelled a lot of the creativity of the '80s where reflecting on the India of the day meant showcasing it warts et al, yet with much nuance and finesse. It was also the last decade where both Hindi television and cinema (Bollywood and art house) put out some of their most beautiful, albeit kosher original content.

