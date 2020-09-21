Tania Parveen, the Kolkata Girl Who Wanted to Become Indian Jihad’s Wonder Woman

For months, the villages lining the Baleshwari river in Bangladesh smelt of fish and rice, and rotting human bodies. Through the summer of 1971, as Indian troops began to mass across the border, Mukti Bahini insurgents had relentlessly harried the Pakistan Army’s outposts in the south-western district of Pirojpur.

The reprisals were savage: The Pakistan Army and their militia, the Razakars, pillaged villagers’ food stores, burned down houses, tortured suspected informers, and staged mass executions.

Gouranga Chandra Saha watched as the local grocer, Delawar Hossain Sayedee, marched into the small village of Parerhat Bandor, at head of a group of ten Razakar militia. His sisters — Mohamaya, Anno Rani and Komol Rani — were taken to the Pakistan Army’s base at Pirojpur, where they were gang-raped by soldiers for three days, before being released.

In 2011, Saha had the satisfaction — if it can be called that — of testifying at the Parerhat Bandor grocer’s trial for war crimes. Sayedee had become, by then, a world-renowned preacher, and deputy head of Bangladesh’s Jamaat-e-Islami party.

Communal Landscape

Eight years after Sayeedi was sentenced to death by a war-crimes tribunal in Bangladesh, his solemn, low voice colonised the mind of Tania Parveen — a Kolkata student at the centre of a circle of over 70 people charged last week for participation in online jihadist activity. From 2018, the National Investigation Agency alleges, Parveen began to obsessively listen to the cleric’s speeches, drawing from them inspiration that would drive her towards the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

“Why should we feel sad when the Hindu brothers choose to leave our country,” Sayeedi asked in one widely-reported speech? “Do we mourn when we have indigestion and materials leave our bodies”?

Her strange story — grim in parts, sometimes darkly comical — helps illuminate how India’s toxic cesspool of communal tensions has become a wellspring for Islamists seeking to seduce young Muslims into jihadism.

Born in March, 1999, to Nurnehar Khatun and Alamin Mondal in the village of Malayapur in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas, Parveen grew up in difficult circumstances, sources acquainted with the family have told News18. Her mother works as an Accredited Social Heath Worker, assisting the government’s immunisation and birth-control projects in return for a meagre honorarium. Her father, once a farm-hand, suffered long-term unemployment.

Nurnehar Khatun, one source said, ensured her daughter received the best education possible. Parveen, as well as her younger sibling, were sent to a local private school, the London Missionary Society, from which she graduated high school with an enviable 90 per cent score.

In 2019, Parveen went on to gain a Bachelor’s degree in Arabic from the Moulana Azad College in Kolkata. Her teachers, a West Bengal police officer said, recalled the young woman as being exceptionally bright. In addition to Bengali, English, Hindi, Urdu and Arabic, Parveen picked up functional knowledge of Kashmiri and Bahasa Indonesia on her own.

Even as Parveen had been preparing to begin college, events took place which would transform her life. In 2017, a teenager posted images of the Prophet Muhammad on his social media feed, which sparked off widespread tension in North 24 Parganas. Local Muslims attacked Hindu homes, businesses and a religious procession; Hindus responded in kind.

Though the fatalities were limited, by the sad standards of Indian riots—one killed, and 23 injured—the violence left deep fissures in the region’s communal landscape. Parveen began hunting for answers—and, the NIA alleges, found them in the idea of violent jihad.

Fantasy Life

Late in 2018, the NIA says, Parveen was introduced to Sayeedi’s sermons by her cousin Habibullah, a cleric who ran a local mosque. Her explorations of Sayeedi’s message, digital records obtained by NIA investigators show, soon led her into a maze of Islamist-leaning WhatsApp groups: Voice of Islam, Islamic Ummah and Human Brotherhood. In each, the message was much the same. India was part of a global alliance of states preparing for a genocide against Muslims and the answer was armed jihad.

From the transcripts of the digital records, though, it’s also clear Parveen found in the WhatsApp groups a sense of freedom and adventure likely denied to her in everyday life. A teenage romance blossomed with Kashmir-based Altaf Ahmad Rather, for example—much to the horror of both their families, investigators found.

Story continues