Tamim posts video of Bangladesh men celebrating eves win

Kuala Lumpur, June 10 (IANS) Moments after the Bangladesh women's cricket team stunned six-time champions India in the Asia Cup T20 final, the men's team opener Tamim Iqbal posted a video on social media where he is seen celebrating with other players and staff.

The video, titled 'Well done girls', showed the entire team watching the final moments of the match together.

Just after Jahanara Alam scampered for two runs off the final ball to seal Bangladesh's first title in the continental championship, the boys broke into wild celebrations.

Earlier in the day, the Bangladesh eves won by three wickets .

--IANS

