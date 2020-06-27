Tamil Nadu Can’t Turn Blind Eye to Police Torture: Amnesty India

“According to the 2018 National Crimes Record Bureau data, Tamil Nadu accounted for the second-highest deaths in custody. But not a single police personnel was arrested. The Tamil Nadu State government cannot continue to turn a blind eye to the torture meted out by its police officers,“ read a statement from Amnesty International India.

The statement was issued following the custodial death of 59-year-old P Jayaraj and his 31-year-old son Benniks. They were picked up for questioning by the Thoothukudi police in Tamil Nadu for keeping their shop open during the lockdown imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. They were allegedly tortured by the police while in custody, leading to their deaths.

"The deaths of Jayaraj and Benniks once again signal towards India's continuing failure to hold its police accountable. The poor conviction rates in cases of custodial torture and deaths have further created a climate of pervasive impunity, emboldening the police officers. This must end now,” said Avinash Kumar, Executive Director of Amnesty International India.

“Despite torture and other forms of ill-treatment being outlawed in international law for over three decades, they are still not recognised as distinct crimes under Indian law. However, courts have ruled that torture violates constitutionally guaranteed rights to life and personal liberty and that the state has an obligation to prevent it", Avinash Kumar added.

According to the NCRB, there were 790 deaths in custody in India and over 385 policemen were charged. 120 such cases were dismissed by courts after a charge sheet was filed. In all, just eight police personnel were convicted for such crimes.

