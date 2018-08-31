Tamil Nadu stalwart Badrinath quits all forms of cricket

Chennai, Aug 31 (IANS) Former India and Tamil Nadu batsman Subramaniam Badrinath on Friday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in a specially organised presser at the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) headquarters here.

"This has certainly not been an easy decision to be honest. I've been pondering over it. I've mentioned it to (CSK CEO) Kasi Viswanathan," Badrinath told reporters, as quoted by cricbuzz.

"Somehow my hand didn't go into penning the letter over the last year. I don't know why. But having turned 38 on Thursday, I decided it was about the right time," he added.

Badrinath represented India in all three formats of the game. He played 2 Tests, 7 ODIs and a solitary T20I in 2010 and 2011.

A technically sound batsman, Badrinath also represented the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL).

