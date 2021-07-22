Tamil Nadu Shocker: 14-Year-Old Gets Pregnant After Being Raped by Six People, Including Two Minors in Pollachi; 5 Arrested

Pollachi, July 22: In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by over six people, including her boyfriend in Tamil Nadu’s Pollachi. The entire matter surfaced when the girl was found five months pregnant during a medical examination. A case has been registered in to the matter. Five accused have been arrested by police, while one of the suspects is still absconding. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Minor Girl Gangraped by Six Men on Her 17th Birthday in Coimbatore, Act Videographed.

After the girl complained of stomach pain, she was taken to a hospital. During a medical examination, it was found that the minor was five months pregnant. The complaint was filed by her parents at a local police station. The accused have been booked under section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

Among the accused was the girl’s uncle, who stays in the neighbourhood. The girl is a class 10 student. According to a report published in The Times of India, the minor used to stay alone at home as her parents were daily wagers. She reportedly had a physical relationship with a 16-year-old class 11 student. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 40-Year-Old Woman Gang Raped at Knifepoint in Nagapattinam.

“She was in love with a 16-year-old neighbour boy, a Class XI student, and they had a physical relationship. He boasted about his sexual encounters with the girl among his friends, who started to threaten and rape her for two months,” reported the media house quoting an investigation officer as saying.

The minor was raped separately in January and February by her uncle and neighbours. Apart from the girl’s boyfriend- the other five accused are - the girl’s uncle M Maharajothi, 17-year-old boy, 19-year-old S Nagaraj, 20-year-old T Praveen and 19-year-old V Muthumurugan. The five accused who were arrested in the case were produced before the special court for POCSO cases. Notably, Praveen is still to be arrested. The police have launched a manhunt operation to nab the remaining accused.