Tamil Nadu to Give Rs 1000 Each As Relief Measure to 13.35 Lakh Differently-Abled Cardholders in State in View of COVID-19 Pandemic

Chennai, June 16: The state government of Tamil Nadu has decided to provide Rs 1000 each as a relief measure to 13.35 lakh differently-abled cardholders in the state. The decision by the K Palaniswami-led government in the southern state comes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 15, the Chief Minister also announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,000 for those having rice only ration card and for members of welfare boards. Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami Announces Complete Lockdown in Chennai from June 19 to 30 Due to Surge in COVID-19 Cases.

Meanwhile, the state cabinet approved to promulgation of an ordinance to provide 10 per cent horizontal quota for students of state government schools. According to reports, the horizontal quota will be for students who pass the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate course in medical colleges, it's learnt. Coronavirus Vaccine: India's Panacea Biotec Targets Phase 1 of Human Trials in October, Roll-Out of 40 Million Doses in Early 2021.

Tamil Nadu has also been severely affected with coornavirus with the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state mounting to 46,504 so far. On Monday, the state government announced a full lockdown in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu subject to some relaxations to essential/emergency services. As the infection is seeing a rise in these districts, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Monday announced full lockdown in these areas from June 19 to 30.