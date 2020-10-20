Tamil Nadu: Rameswaram Customs seize 500 kg turmeric being smuggled to Sri Lanka, 2 held

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 20 (ANI): The Rameswaram Customs on Tuesday arrested three people and seized 500 kg of turmeric from their possession which was being smuggled to Sri Lanka.

"The Rameswaram Customs seized and confiscated 500 kg of turmeric which was smuggled to Sri Lanka by boat in the Gulf of Mannar sea near the National Maritime Boundary in the Kundukal area next to Pamban in the Rameswaram Island area. The 3 smugglers have been arrested and are being interrogated at the Rameswaram customs office," the Customs said.

Further investigation is underway and more information is awaited. (ANI)