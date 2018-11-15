Tamil Nadu prepares for Cyclone Gaja, trains and schools suspended

As the cyclonic storm Gaja moves towards southern coast of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, all necessary precautions have been made by the state to avoid damage. All fishing activities have been suspended, all schools in Cuddalore and Rameswaram will remain shut on Thursday and the Indian Navy has been put on high alert. Now train services to Rameswaram have also been suspended. Cyclone Gaja is expected to make a landfall between Pamban and Cuddalore on Thursday. In an attempt to mitigate damage to properties and human lives, the state administration headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has planned to evacuate around 20,000 people residing on the coastal line and moving them to relief camps. For the safety of the people, the state government has also formed 19 interdepartmental zonal teams for the rescue operations. These teams have been comprised of several officers from important departments such as police, fire, Public Works Department, Electricity Department, etc. Not only Tamil Nadu, states liked Andhra Pradesh and union territory Puducherry are also bracing for the impact of the cyclone which is likely to bring heavy downpour and strong winds to several parts of the region for next couple of days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red warning, the highest category which denotes "take action", for the eastern coastal regions on November 15, stating that the cyclonic storm that originated in the Bay of Bengal will likely intensify into a severe one in the next 24 hours. "Gale wind speeds could reach up to 100kmph along and off the coasts of north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry," the IMD said.