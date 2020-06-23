Tamil Nadu: Passengers Onboard TNSTC Bus Panic After Couple Gets COVID-19 Positive Result

Cuddalore, June 23: Panic gripped passengers onboard a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus on Monday after it was found that couple travelling in the vehicle were coronavirus positive. The passengers immediately deboarded the bus. The swab samples of the couple were collected at the Cuddalore Government Hospital two days ago. Chennai Lockdown Guidelines: Essential Services from 6 am to 2 pm, Malls Shut; Here's What's Allowed and Prohibited.

According to a report published in The Hindu, the couple boarded had boarded a Vadalur-bound TNSTC bus at Panruti. There were 30 other passengers on the bus. At around 12:15 pm, the husband received a call from the hospital authorities. They then asked him to hand over the phone to the conductor of the bus and asked the crew of the bus to stop the vehicle. Complete Lockdown Announced in Madurai From June 23 to 30 Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases.

The man, after being informed that he and his wife were COVID-19 positive, panicked. According to the report, at that time, there were 15 passengers on the bus. All the passengers, the bus driver and conductor got down from the bus. The health authorities reached the spot and took the couple to the hospital. The bus was then disinfected by the civic authorities. The state health department is doing contact tracing of all the passengers on the bus.

