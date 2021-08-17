Tamil Nadu Healthcare Workers Dance to Rajinikanth Song to Spread Covid-19 Awareness

In a bid to raise awareness about social distancing and wearing masks, few healthcare workers in Tamil Nadu’s Melur Hospital danced to a hit 90s Rajinikanth song. They chose the song Kikku Yerudhey from Rajinikanth’s 1999 film Padaiyappa, and tweaked the song’s Tamil lyrics to emphasise the importance of wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands at regular intervals. According to India Today, the healthcare workers also highlighted how important it is to get vaccinated since it is a necessity to fight against Covid-19. The highly inspirational video comes at a time when Tamil Nadu on Monday recorded 1851 positive cases of Covid-19, bringing the state tally to 25,90,632.

Here is the original song:

Ever since the pandemic, healthcare workers and other paramedical staff across the world have been putting up a brave battle against the lethal virus. Before the video from Melur hospital, several videos of medicos grooving to some music had gone viral on social media. Earlier this year, two MBBS students from Kerala’s Thrissur Medical College went viral after dancing enthusiastically to Boney M classic’s Rasputin.

Naveen K Razak and Janaki M Omkumarare are the dancers in the clip who can be seen busting some cool moves to the popular song. Naveen is in the 4th year while Janaki is in the 3rd year. The duo is shaking a leg with incredible energy and their footwork is impeccable. The clip shared by Naveen K Razak on Instagram featured the duo dancing in their scrubs.

Another video from the Nesco COVID-19 centre in Mumbai’s Goregaon had gone viral as well. A video shot on June 2, featured medical professionals, dressed in a personal protective suit, dancing on 2016 National Award-winning Marathi film Sairat song, Zingaat. According to ANI, the dance was done during an entertainment programme organised to celebrate one year of operation of the COVID facility. Medical staff grooved to the song and showed off their dancing skills.

