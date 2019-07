15-year-old Jerlin Anika from Tamil Nadu's Madurai has won the gold medal at the 2nd World Deaf Youth Badminton Championship in Taipei, Taiwan. Anika won a total of four medals including two silvers and a bronze. Anika's mother Leela said she cried tears of joy when she saw India's flag being unfurled when her daughter won the gold. She, however, also urged the government to support Anika.