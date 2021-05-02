Tamil Nadu Election 2021 Winning Candidates Full List: DMK set to win over 130 seats; check winners, losers, constituency performance

After spending a decade in Opposition, MK Stalin-led DMK seemed set to return to power in Tamil Nadu with 106 wins and leads in 52 others seats in the southern states. The incumbent ruling party AIADMK, too, won a chunk of the seats (42 wins and 26 leads) and would be playing the role of a formidable Opposition.

A party needs a minimum of 118 seats for a simple majority in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.

As per the Election Commission website, DMK has won 91 seats and is ahead in 41 seats. If the trends hold good, with Congress and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi poised to win 21 seats, and Left parties CPI and CPM bringing two seats each, the DMK and allies will have a comfortable majority with 158 seats in the legislative Assembly of 234 MLAs.

The AIADMK has won 42 seats and is ahead in 26 seats and together with its partners could win at least 77 constituencies, according to trends made available by the Election Commission for all the 234 segments post-midnight. Allies PMK and BJP were ahead in one seat each.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021

Party

Won

Leading

Total

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

42

26

68

Bharatiya Janata Party

3

1

4

Communist Party of India

2

0

2

Communist Party of India (Marxist)

1

1

2

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

91

41

132

Indian National Congress

9

8

17

Pattali Makkal Katchi

4

1

5

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi

3

1

4

Total

155

79

234

In the 2006 Assembly polls, when the AIADMK lost, it had managed to bag only 61 seats and the DMK won 96 seats and its key ally Congress 34.

The top two AIADMK leaders, Chief Minister K Palaniswamiand Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam are leading in their respective home segments of Edappadi (Salem district) and Bodinayakanur (Theni) by 62,276 and 8,411 votes, respectively.

Leader of opposition and DMK president MK Stalin was ahead in Kolathur constituency by 42,687 votes while his son and party youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin won the Chepauk-Triplicane segment by a whopping 69,355 votes.

In Coimbatore South, BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan won against Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan by a very thin margin of 1,728 votes.

AIADMK's expelled leader and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief TTV Dhinakaran lost the election against his rival, AIADMK leader and minister Kadambur C Raju in Kovilpatti. Raju won the seat by a margin of 12,403. Counting of votes was underway in at least 79 seats at the time of publishing this article. Here's the full list of winners and losers candidates constituency-wise:

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021

Constituency

Const. No.

Leading Candidate

Leading Party

Trailing Candidate

Trailing Party

Margin

Status

Alangudi

182

Siva.V.Meyyanathan

DMK

Dharma Thangavel

AIADMK

25847

Result Declared

Alangulam

223

Paul Manoj Pandian

AIADMK

Dr.Poongothai Aladi Aruna

DMK

3539

Result Declared

Ambasamudram

225

E.Subaya

AIADMK

R.Avudaiappan

DMK

16915

Result Declared

Ambur

48

Vilwanathan.A.C

DMK

Nazar Mohamed.K

AIADMK

20232

Result Declared

Anaikattu

44

A.P.Nandakumar

DMK

D.Velazhagan

AIADMK

6360

Result Declared

Andipatti

198

A.Maharajan

DMK

A.Logirajan

AIADMK

8538

Result Declared

Anna Nagar

21

M.K. Mohan

DMK

S. Gokula Indira

AIADMK

27445

Result Declared

Anthiyur

105

Venkatachalam.A.G

DMK

Shanmugavel.K.S

AIADMK

1275

Result Declared

Arakkonam

38

S.Ravi

AIADMK

Gowthama Sannah.J

VCK

27169

Result Declared

Arcot

42

J.L.Eswarappan

DMK

Elavazagan.K.L

PMK

19958

Result Declared

Ariyalur

149

Chinnappa K

DMK

Rajendran S

AIADMK

3234

Result Declared

Aruppukkottai

207

K.K.S.S.R.Ramachandran

DMK

Vaigaichelvan

AIADMK

39034

Result Declared

Attur

82

Jayasankaran, A.P.

AIADMK

Chinnadurai, K.

DMK

8257

Result Declared

Avanashi

112

Dhanapal, P

AIADMK

Athiyamaan Raju

DMK

50902

Result Declared

Bargur

52

Mathiazhagan D

DMK

Krishnan A

AIADMK

12614

Result Declared

Bhavani

104

Karuppanan.K.C

AIADMK

Durairaj.K.P

DMK

22523

Result Declared

Bhavanisagar

107

A.Bannari

AIADMK

P.L Sundaram

CPI

16008

Result Declared

Bhuvanagiri

157

Arunmozhithevan. A

AIADMK

Saravanan. Durai.K

DMK

8259

Result Declared

Chengalpattu

32

Varalakshmi.M

DMK

Gajendran.M

AIADMK

26665

Result Declared

Chengam

62

Giri.M.P

DMK

Nainakannu.M.S

AIADMK

11570

Result Declared

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni

19

Udhayanidhi Stalin

DMK

Kassali A.V.A

PMK

69355

Result Declared

Cheyyar

68

Jothi. O

DMK

Dusi. K. Mohan

AIADMK

12271

Result Declared

Chidambaram

158

K.A. Pandian

AIADMK

S. Abdul Rahman

IUML

16937

Result Declared

Coimbatore (South)

120

Vanathi Srinivasan

BJP

Kamalhaasan

MNM

1728

Result Declared

Coonoor

110

Ramachandran, K.

DMK

Vinoth, D.

AIADMK

4105

Result Declared

Cuddalore

155

G.Iyappan

DMK

M.C.Sampath

AIADMK

5151

Result Declared

Dharapuram

101

Kayalvizhi N

DMK

Murugan L

BJP

1393

Result Declared

Dharmapuri

59

Venkateshwaran.S.P.

PMK

Subramani.P

DMK

26860

Result Declared

Dr.Radhakrishnan Nagar

11

Ebenezer. J.J. (@) John Ebenezer.J

DMK

Raajesh.R.S.

AIADMK

42479

Result Declared

Egmore

16

I.Paranthamen

DMK

B.John Pandian

AIADMK

38768

Result Declared

Erode (East)

98

Thirumahan Everaa,E.

Congress

Yuvaraja,M.

AIADMK

8904

Result Declared

Gandarvakkottai

178

M.Chinnadurai

CPM

S.Jayabharathi

AIADMK

12721

Result Declared

Gingee

70

Masthan K S

DMK

Rajendiran P

PMK

35803

Result Declared

Gobichettipalayam

106

Sengottaiyan K.A

AIADMK

Manimaran G.V

DMK

28563

Result Declared

Gudalur

109

Pon.Jayaseelan

AIADMK

Kasilingam, S.

DMK

1945

Result Declared

Gudiyattam

46

Amulu.V

DMK

Paritha.G

AIADMK

6901

Result Declared

Harbour

18

Sekarbabu. P.K

DMK

Vinoj. P. Selvam

BJP

27274

Result Declared

Harur

61

Sampathkumar.V

AIADMK

Kumar.A

CPM

30362

Result Declared

Jayankondam

150

Kannan Ka So Ka

DMK

Balu K

PMK

5452

Result Declared

Jolarpet

49

Devaraji.K.

DMK

Veeramani.K.C.

AIADMK

1091

Result Declared

Kadayanallur

221

C.Krishnamurali

AIADMK

K.A.M.Muhammed Abubacker

IUML

24349

Result Declared

Kalasapakkam

65

Saravanan.P.S.T

DMK

Panneerselvam.V

AIADMK

9222

Result Declared

Kallakurichi

80

Senthilkumar.M

AIADMK

Manirathinem.K.I

Congress

25891

Result Declared

Kangayam

102

Saminathan.M.P

DMK

Ramalingam.A.S

AIADMK

7331

Result Declared

Karaikudi

184

S.Mangudi

Congress

H.Raja

BJP

21589

Result Declared

Katpadi

40

Duraimurugan

DMK

V Ramu

AIADMK

746

Result Declared

Kattumannarkoil

159

Sinthanai Selvan

VCK

N. Murugumaran

AIADMK

10565

Result Declared

Killiyoor

234

Rajesh Kumar S

Congress

Jude Dev K.V

AIADMK

55400

Result Declared

Kilpennathur

64

K.Pitchandi

DMK

K.Selvakumar

PMK

26787

Result Declared

Kilvaithinankuppam

45

M.Jagan Moorthy

AIADMK

K Seetharaman

DMK

10582

Result Declared

Kovilpatti

218

Kadambur Raju

AIADMK

Ttv Dhinakaran

AMMK

12403

Result Declared

Kulithalai

137

R.Manickam

DMK

N.R.Chandrasekar

AIADMK

23540

Result Declared

Kumarapalayam

97

Thangamani.P

AIADMK

M.Venkatachalam

DMK

31646

Result Declared

Kumbakonam

171

Anbalagan, G.

DMK

Srithar Vandayar, G.M.

AIADMK

21383

Result Declared

Kunnam

148

Sivasankar, S.S.

DMK

Ramachandran, R.T.

AIADMK

6329

Result Declared

Kurinjipadi

156

M.R.K.Panneerselvam

DMK

Selvi Ramajayam

AIADMK

17527

Result Declared

Lalgudi

143

A.Soundarapandian

DMK

D.R.Dharmaraj

AIADMK

16949

Result Declared

Madathukulam

126

C Mahendran

AIADMK

R.Jayaramakrishnan

DMK

6438

Result Declared

Madavaram

9

Sudharsanam. S

DMK

Moorthy. V

AIADMK

57071

Result Declared

Madurai North

191

Thalapathi G

DMK

Saravanan P

BJP

22916

Result Declared

Madurai South

192

Boominathan.M

DMK

Saravanan. S.S

AIADMK

6515

Result Declared

Madurai West

194

Raju. K

AIADMK

Chinnammal. C

DMK

9121

Result Declared

Madurantakam

35

Maragatham. K

AIADMK

Sathya. C.E

DMK

3570

Result Declared

Mailam

71

Sivakumar C

PMK

Dr. MASILAMANI R

DMK

2230

Result Declared

Manachanallur

144

S. Kathiravan

DMK

M. Paranjothi

AIADMK

59618

Result Declared

Manamadurai

187

Tamilarasi A.

DMK

Nagarajan S.

AIADMK

14091

Result Declared

Mannargudi

167

Rajaa T R B

DMK

Rajamanickam Siva

AIADMK

37393

Result Declared

Mayiladuthurai

161

Rajakumar.S

Congress

Palanisamy.A

PMK

2742

Result Declared

Melur

188

Periyapullan @ Selvam P.

AIADMK

Ravichandran T.

Congress

35162

Result Declared

Mettuppalayam

111

Selvaraj A K

AIADMK

Shanmugasundaram T R

DMK

2456

Result Declared

Mettur

85

Sadhasivam.S

PMK

Srinivasaperumal.S

DMK

656

Result Declared

Modakkurichi

100

Saraswathi.C

BJP

Subbulakshmi Jegadeesan

DMK

281

Result Declared

Musiri

145

N. Thiyagarajan

DMK

M. Selvarasu

AIADMK

26836

Result Declared

Mylapore

25

Velu.Dha

DMK

Nataraj.R

AIADMK

12633

Result Declared

Nagapattinam

163

J. Mohamed Shanavas

VCK

Thanka.Kathiravan

AIADMK

7238

Result Declared

Nannilam

169

Kamaraj R

AIADMK

Jothiraman S

DMK

4424

Result Declared

Natham

131

Natham.R.Viswanathan

AIADMK

M.A.Andi Ambalam

DMK

11932

Result Declared

Neyveli

153

Saba.Rajendran

DMK

Jagan.K

PMK

977

Result Declared

Nilakkottai

130

S.Thenmozhi

AIADMK

K.Murugavelrajan

DMK

27618

Result Declared

Oddanchatram

128

Sakkarapani R

DMK

Nataraj N.P

AIADMK

28742

Result Declared

Orathanadu

175

Vaithilingam, R.

AIADMK

Ramchandran, M.

DMK

28835

Result Declared

Ottapidaram

217

Shunmugaiah C

DMK

Mohan P

AIADMK

8510

Result Declared

Padmanabhapuram

232

Mano Thangaraj, T.

DMK

John Thankam, D.

AIADMK

26885

Result Declared

Palacode

57

Anbalagan.K.P.

AIADMK

Murugan.P.K.

DMK

28100

Result Declared

Palayamkottai

226

Abdul Wahab .M

DMK

Gerald .G

AIADMK

52141

Result Declared

Panruti

154

Velmurugan.T

DMK

Rajendran.R

AIADMK

4697

Result Declared

Papanasam

172

Dr.JAWAHIRULLAH, M.H.

DMK

Gopinathan, K.

AIADMK

16273

Result Declared

Pappireddipatti

60

Govindasamy.A

AIADMK

Prabhurajasekar.M

DMK

36943

Result Declared

Paramakudi

209

Murugesan S

DMK

Sadhan Prabhakar N

AIADMK

13285

Result Declared

Paramathi-Velur

95

Sekar S

AIADMK

Moorthiy K S

DMK

7662

Result Declared

Pattukkottai

176

Annadurai, K.

DMK

Rengarajan, N.R.

AIADMK

25269

Result Declared

Pennagaram

58

Mani. G.K

PMK

Inbasekaran. P.N.P

DMK

21186

Result Declared

Perambalur

147

Prabhaharan, M.

DMK

Thamizhselvan, R.

AIADMK

31034

Result Declared

Perambur

12

Shekar. R.D

DMK

Dhanapalan N.R

AIADMK

54976

Result Declared

Peravurani

177

Ashokkumar, N.

DMK

Thirugnanasambandam, S.V.

AIADMK

23503

Result Declared

Perundurai

103

Jayakumar, S.

AIADMK

Kkc Balu

DMK

14507

Result Declared

Pollachi

123

Pollachi V. Jayaraman

AIADMK

Dr. Varadharajan, K.

DMK

1725

Result Declared

Polur

66

Agri KRISHNAMURTHY. S S

AIADMK

Sekaran. K.V

DMK

9725

Result Declared

Poompuhar

162

Nivedha M. Murugan

DMK

S.Pavunraj

AIADMK

3299

Result Declared

Radhapuram

228

M.Appavu

DMK

I.S.Inbadurai

AIADMK

5925

Result Declared

Rajapalayam

202

Thangapandian S.

DMK

Rajenthrabhalaji K.T

AIADMK

3898

Result Declared

Ranipet

41

R.Gandhi

DMK

S.M.Sugumar

AIADMK

16498

Result Declared

Rasipuram

92

Mathiventhan M

DMK

Saroja V. Dr

AIADMK

1952

Result Declared

Rishivandiyam

78

Karthikeyan K

DMK

Santhosh S A

AIADMK

41728

Result Declared

Royapuram

17

Murthy.R.Idream

DMK

Jayakumar.D

AIADMK

27779

Result Declared

Salem (North)

89

R. Rajendran

DMK

G.Venkatachalam

AIADMK

7588

Result Declared

Sankarankovil

219

Raja E

DMK

Rajalakshmi V M

AIADMK

5297

Result Declared

Sankarapuram

79

Udhayasuriyan T

DMK

Dr.RAJA G

PMK

45963

Result Declared

Sattur

204

Raghuraman, A.R.R.

DMK

Ravichandhran, R.K.

AIADMK

11179

Result Declared

Senthamangalam

93

Ponnusamy K

DMK

Chandran S

AIADMK

10493

Result Declared

Sholinghur

39

A.M.Munirathinam

Congress

A.M.Krishnan

PMK

26698

Result Declared

Sirkazhi

160

Panneerselvam

DMK

P.V.Bharathi

AIADMK

12148

Result Declared

Sivaganga

186

Pr. Senthilnathan

AIADMK

S. Gunasekaran

CPI

11253

Result Declared

Sivakasi

205

Ashokan.G

Congress

Lakshmi Ganesan

AIADMK

17319

Result Declared

Srirangam

139

Palaniyandi.M

DMK

Kupa Krishnan

AIADMK

19915

Result Declared

Srivaikuntam

216

Amirtharaj .S

Congress

S.P.Shunmuganathan

AIADMK

17372

Result Declared

Srivilliputhur

203

Manraj, E.M.

AIADMK

Madhavarao, P.S.W.

Congress

12738

Result Declared

Sulur

116

Kandasamy V.P.

AIADMK

PREMIER SELVAM (A)KALICHAMY M

DMK

31932

Result Declared

Tenkasi

222

Palani Nadar.S

Congress

Selva Mohandas Pandian.S

AIADMK

370

Result Declared

Thalli

56

Ramachandran.T

CPI

Dr.NAGESH KUMAR.C

BJP

56226

Result Declared

Thanjavur

174

Neelamegam, T.K.G.

DMK

Arivudainambi, V.

AIADMK

47149

Result Declared

Thiruporur

33

S.S.Balaji

VCK

Arumugam.K

PMK

1947

Result Declared

Thiruthuraipoondi

166

Marimuthu K

CPI

Suresh Kumar C

AIADMK

30068

Result Declared

Thiruvaiyaru

173

Durai.Chandrasekaran

DMK

Venkatesan, S.

BJP

53650

Result Declared

Thiruvallur

4

Raajendran, V.G.

DMK

Ramanah, Be Vee

AIADMK

22701

Result Declared

Thiruvarur

168

Kalaivanan Poondi K.

DMK

Pannerselvam A.N.R.

AIADMK

51174

Result Declared

Thiruverumbur

142

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

DMK

P Kumar

AIADMK

49697

Result Declared

Thiruvottiyur

10

K.P.Shankar

DMK

K.Kuppan

AIADMK

37661

Result Declared

Thoothukkudi

214

P.Geetha Jeevan

DMK

Sdr Vijayaseelan

AIADMK

50310

Result Declared

Thousand Lights

20

Ezhilan N

DMK

Kushboo Sundar

BJP

32462

Result Declared

Thuraiyur

146

S.Stalinkumar

DMK

T.Indragandhi

AIADMK

22071

Result Declared

Tindivanam

72

Arjunan P

AIADMK

Seethapathy P

DMK

9753

Result Declared

Tiruchendur

215

Anitha R. Radhakrishnan

DMK

Radhakrishnan M

AIADMK

25263

Result Declared

Tiruchengodu

96

Eswaran E R

DMK

Saraswathi Pon

AIADMK

2862

Result Declared

Tiruchirappalli (East)

141

Inigo Irudayaraj,S.

DMK

Vellamandi Natarajan,N.

AIADMK

53797

Result Declared

Tiruchirappalli (West)

140

Nehru, K.N.

DMK

Padmanathan, V.

AIADMK

85109

Result Declared

Tiruchuli

208

Thangam Thenarasu

DMK

Rajasekar S

AIADMK

60992

Result Declared

Tirukkoyilur

76

K.Ponmudy

DMK

Vat.Kalivaradhan

BJP

59680

Result Declared

Tirunelveli

224

Nainar Nagenthran

BJP

Lakshmanan,A.L.S.

DMK

23107

Result Declared

Tirupattur

50

A. Nallathambi

DMK

T.K. Raja

PMK

28240

Result Declared

Tiruppattur

185

Kr.Periyakaruppan

DMK

Marudhu Alaguraj

AIADMK

37374

Result Declared

Tiruppur (North)

113

Vijeyakumar.K.N

AIADMK

Ravi (Alias) Subramanian . M

CPI

40102

Result Declared

Tiruppur (South)

114

Selvaraj. K.

DMK

Gunasekaran. S.

AIADMK

4709

Result Declared

Tiruvannamalai

63

E V Velu

DMK

S Thanigaivel

BJP

94673

Result Declared

Tittakudi

151

Ganesan, C.V.

DMK

Periyasamy, D.

BJP

21563

Result Declared

Udhagamandalam

108

Ganesh, R.

Congress

Bhojarajan, M.

BJP

5348

Result Declared

Udumalaipettai

125

Radhakrishnan,K.

AIADMK

Thennarasu,K.

Congress

21895

Result Declared

Ulundurpettai

77

Manikannan A J

DMK

Kumaraguru R

AIADMK

5256

Result Declared

Usilampatti

197

Ayyappan P

AIADMK

Kathiravan P V

DMK

7477

Result Declared

Valparai

124

Amulkandasami T K

AIADMK

Arumugam M

CPI

12223

Result Declared

Vandavasi

69

Ambethkumar S

DMK

Murali S

PMK

35953

Result Declared

Vaniyambadi

47

G.Sendhil Kumar

AIADMK

N.Mohammed Nayeem

IUML

4904

Result Declared

Vanur

73

Chakrapani M

AIADMK

Vanni Arasu

VCK

21727

Result Declared

Vasudevanallur

220

Sadhan Thirumalaikumar, Doctor.T

DMK

Manoharan A

AIADMK

2367

Result Declared

Vedaranyam

165

O.S.Manian

AIADMK

S.K.Vetharathinam

DMK

12329

Result Declared

Vedasandur

133

Gandhirajan S

DMK

Paramasivam V P B

AIADMK

17553

Result Declared

Veerapandi

91

Rajamuthu, M.

AIADMK

Tharun, A.K.

DMK

19895

Result Declared

Vellore

43

Karthikeyan .P

DMK

Appu S.R.K

AIADMK

9181

Result Declared

Veppanahalli

54

K.P.Munusamy

AIADMK

P.Murugan

DMK

3054

Result Declared

Vikravandi

75

Pugazhenthi N

DMK

Muthamilselvan R

AIADMK

9573

Result Declared

Vilathikulam

213

Markandayan V

DMK

Chinnappan P

AIADMK

38549

Result Declared

Villivakkam

14

A . Vetriazhagan

DMK

J.C.D.Prabhakar

AIADMK

37237

Result Declared

Virudhunagar

206

Seenivasan A.R.R

DMK

Pandurangan G

BJP

21339

Result Declared

Vriddhachalam

152

Radhakrishnan

Congress

Karthikeyan. J

PMK

862

Result Declared

Yercaud

83

G. Chitra

AIADMK

C. Tamilselvan

DMK

25955

Result Declared

Alandur

28

T.M.Anbarasan

DMK

B.Valarmathi

AIADMK

14441

Result in Progress

Ambattur

8

Joseph Samuel

DMK

V Alexander

AIADMK

35201

Result in Progress

Arani

67

S.Ramachandran

AIADMK

S.S.Anbalagan

DMK

4960

Result in Progress

Aranthangi

183

Ramachandran T

Congress

Rajanayagam M

AIADMK

21296

Result in Progress

Aravakurichi

134

Elango. R

DMK

Annamalai. K

BJP

4612

Result in Progress

Athoor

129

Periyasamy I

DMK

Thilagabama M

PMK

123062

Result in Progress

Avadi

6

Nasar S M

DMK

Pandiarajan K

AIADMK

41345

Result in Progress

Bodinayakanur

200

O.Panneerselvam

AIADMK

Thangatamilselvan

DMK

8411

Result in Progress

Cheyyur

34

Babu M

VCK

Kanitha S

AIADMK

3806

Result in Progress

Coimbatore (North)

118

Amman K.Arjunan

AIADMK

Shanmugasundaram V.M

DMK

4675

Result in Progress

Colachal

231

Prince J.G.

Congress

Ramesh P.

BJP

32031

Result in Progress

Cumbum

201

N.Ramakrishnan

DMK

Syedukhan.S.P.M

AIADMK

22030

Result in Progress

Dindigul

132

Sreenivasan.C

AIADMK

Pandi.N

CPM

19514

Result in Progress

Edappadi

86

Edappadi Palaniswami. K

AIADMK

Sambathkumar. T

DMK

65548

Result in Progress

Erode (West)

99

Muthusamy S

DMK

Ramalingam K V

AIADMK

5201

Result in Progress

Gangavalli

81

Nallathambi,A.

AIADMK

Rekha Priyadharshini,J.

DMK

7361

Result in Progress

Gummidipoondi

1

Govindarajan T.J

DMK

Prakash M

PMK

50938

Result in Progress

Hosur

55

Prakaash Y

DMK

Jyothi S

AIADMK

12367

Result in Progress

Kancheepuram

37

C.V.M.P. Ezhailzrasan

DMK

P. Magesh Kumar

PMK

7525

Result in Progress

Kanniyakumari

229

Thalavai Sundaram N.

AIADMK

Austin S.

DMK

18432

Result in Progress

Karur

135

Senthilbalaji V

DMK

Vijayabhaskar. M.R

AIADMK

8496

Result in Progress

Kavundampalayam

117

G.Arunkumar

AIADMK

R.Krishnan

DMK

9863

Result in Progress

Kilvelur

164

Nagaimaali V P

CPM

Vadivel Ravanan S

PMK

15916

Result in Progress

Kinathukadavu

122

Damodaran.S

AIADMK

Kuruchi Prabhakaran

DMK

1758

Result in Progress

Kolathur

13

M.K. Stalin

DMK

Aadirajaram

AIADMK

42687

Result in Progress

Krishnagiri

53

Senguttuvan.T

DMK

Ashokkumar.K

AIADMK

1402

Result in Progress

Krishnarayapuram

136

Sivagama Sundari.K

DMK

Muthukumar

AIADMK

11758

Result in Progress

Madurai Central

193

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

DMK

Jothi Muthuramalingam N

AIADMK

30038

Result in Progress

Madurai East

189

Moorthy P

DMK

Gopalakrishnan R

AIADMK

13878

Result in Progress

Maduravoyal

7

Ganapathy.K

DMK

Benjamin.P

AIADMK

31721

Result in Progress

Manapparai

138

Abdul Samad P

DMK

Chandrasekar.R

AIADMK

9384

Result in Progress

Mudhukulathur

212

R.S.Rajakannappan

DMK

Keerthika

AIADMK

8876

Result in Progress

Nagercoil

230

Gandhi M.R.

BJP

Suresh Rajan N.

DMK

10595

Result in Progress

Namakkal

94

Ramalingam P

DMK

Baskar K.P.P.

AIADMK

24696

Result in Progress

Nanguneri

227

Ruby R Manoharan

Congress

Ganesaraja

AIADMK

17179

Result in Progress

Omalur

84

R.Mani

AIADMK

Rangarajan Mohan Kumaramangalam

Congress

54639

Result in Progress

Palani

127

Senthil Kumar I.P

DMK

Ravi Manoharan K

AIADMK

20678

Result in Progress

Palladam

115

Anandan M S M

AIADMK

Muthurathinam K

DMK

33040

Result in Progress

Pallavaram

30

Karunanithi

DMK

Rajendran

AIADMK

20997

Result in Progress

Periyakulam

199

K.S.Saravanakumaar

DMK

M Murugan

AIADMK

21321

Result in Progress

Ponneri

2

Durai. Chandrasekar

Congress

Balaraman. P

AIADMK

9073

Result in Progress

Poonamallee

5

Krishnaswamy A

DMK

Rajamannar S X

PMK

94110

Result in Progress

Pudukkottai

180

V . Muthuraja

DMK

Karthik Thondaiman

AIADMK

934

Result in Progress

Ramanathapuram

211

Katharbatcha Muthuramalingam

DMK

D.Kuppuramu

BJP

21162

Result in Progress

Saidapet

23

Subramanian. Ma

DMK

Saidai Duraisamy

AIADMK

18434

Result in Progress

Salem (South)

90

E.Balasubramanian

AIADMK

A.S.Saravanan

DMK

21243

Result in Progress

Salem (West)

88

Arul. R

PMK

Rajendran. A

DMK

16874

Result in Progress

Sankari

87

Sundararajan, S.

AIADMK

Rajesh, K.M.

DMK

12942

Result in Progress

Sholavandan

190

Venkatesan A

DMK

Manickam K

AIADMK

15748

Result in Progress

Shozhinganallur

27

S.Aravindramesh

DMK

K.P.Kandan

AIADMK

12252

Result in Progress

Singanallur

121

Jayaram, K.R

AIADMK

Karthik, N

DMK

12538

Result in Progress

Sriperumbudur

29

Selvaperunthagai

Congress

Palani

AIADMK

1931

Result in Progress

Tambaram

31

Raja.S.R

DMK

Chinnaiyah.T.K.M

AIADMK

31758

Result in Progress

Thiru-Vi-Ka-Nagar

15

Sivakumar.P

DMK

Kalyani.P.L

AIADMK

55013

Result in Progress

Thirumangalam

196

Udhayakumar R B

AIADMK

Manimaran M

DMK

14667

Result in Progress

Thirumayam

181

P.K.Vairamuthu

AIADMK

S.Regupathy

DMK

315

Result in Progress

Thiruparankundram

195

Rajanchellappa, V.V.

AIADMK

Ponnuthai

CPM

20895

Result in Progress

Thiruvidaimarudur

170

Chezhiaan, Govi.

DMK

Union Veeramani, S.

AIADMK

9904

Result in Progress

Thiyagarayanagar

24

Karunanithi J

DMK

Sathiyanaarayanan B

AIADMK

418

Result in Progress

Thondamuthur

119

S.P. Velumani

AIADMK

Karthikeya

DMK

41630

Result in Progress

Tiruttani

3

S.Chandran

DMK

G.Hari

AIADMK

29253

Result in Progress

Tiruvadanai

210

Karumanickam

Congress

K C Animuthu

AIADMK

4510

Result in Progress

Uthangarai

51

T.M.Tamilselvam

AIADMK

S.Arumugam

Congress

25244

Result in Progress

Uthiramerur

36

Somasundaram V

AIADMK

Sundar K

DMK

1246

Result in Progress

Velachery

26

Jmh.Aassan Maulaana

Congress

M.K.Ashok

AIADMK

4216

Result in Progress

Vilavancode

233

Vijayadharani S

Congress

Jayaseelan R

BJP

26276

Result in Progress

Villupuram

74

Lakshmanan R

DMK

Shanmugam C Ve

AIADMK

6920

Result in Progress

Viralimalai

179

Vijaya Basker C

AIADMK

Palaniappan

DMK

5206

Result in Progress

Virugampakkam

22

Amv.Prabhakara Raja

DMK

Virugai V.N.Ravi

AIADMK

13776

Result in Progress

 

