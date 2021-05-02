Tamil Nadu Election 2021 Winning Candidates Full List: DMK set to win over 130 seats; check winners, losers, constituency performance

After spending a decade in Opposition, MK Stalin-led DMK seemed set to return to power in Tamil Nadu with 106 wins and leads in 52 others seats in the southern states. The incumbent ruling party AIADMK, too, won a chunk of the seats (42 wins and 26 leads) and would be playing the role of a formidable Opposition.

A party needs a minimum of 118 seats for a simple majority in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.

As per the Election Commission website, DMK has won 91 seats and is ahead in 41 seats. If the trends hold good, with Congress and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi poised to win 21 seats, and Left parties CPI and CPM bringing two seats each, the DMK and allies will have a comfortable majority with 158 seats in the legislative Assembly of 234 MLAs.

The AIADMK has won 42 seats and is ahead in 26 seats and together with its partners could win at least 77 constituencies, according to trends made available by the Election Commission for all the 234 segments post-midnight. Allies PMK and BJP were ahead in one seat each.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021 Party Won Leading Total All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 42 26 68 Bharatiya Janata Party 3 1 4 Communist Party of India 2 0 2 Communist Party of India (Marxist) 1 1 2 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 91 41 132 Indian National Congress 9 8 17 Pattali Makkal Katchi 4 1 5 Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi 3 1 4 Total 155 79 234

In the 2006 Assembly polls, when the AIADMK lost, it had managed to bag only 61 seats and the DMK won 96 seats and its key ally Congress 34.

The top two AIADMK leaders, Chief Minister K Palaniswamiand Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam are leading in their respective home segments of Edappadi (Salem district) and Bodinayakanur (Theni) by 62,276 and 8,411 votes, respectively.

Leader of opposition and DMK president MK Stalin was ahead in Kolathur constituency by 42,687 votes while his son and party youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin won the Chepauk-Triplicane segment by a whopping 69,355 votes.

In Coimbatore South, BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan won against Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan by a very thin margin of 1,728 votes.

AIADMK's expelled leader and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief TTV Dhinakaran lost the election against his rival, AIADMK leader and minister Kadambur C Raju in Kovilpatti. Raju won the seat by a margin of 12,403. Counting of votes was underway in at least 79 seats at the time of publishing this article. Here's the full list of winners and losers candidates constituency-wise:

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021 Constituency Const. No. Leading Candidate Leading Party Trailing Candidate Trailing Party Margin Status Alangudi 182 Siva.V.Meyyanathan DMK Dharma Thangavel AIADMK 25847 Result Declared Alangulam 223 Paul Manoj Pandian AIADMK Dr.Poongothai Aladi Aruna DMK 3539 Result Declared Ambasamudram 225 E.Subaya AIADMK R.Avudaiappan DMK 16915 Result Declared Ambur 48 Vilwanathan.A.C DMK Nazar Mohamed.K AIADMK 20232 Result Declared Anaikattu 44 A.P.Nandakumar DMK D.Velazhagan AIADMK 6360 Result Declared Andipatti 198 A.Maharajan DMK A.Logirajan AIADMK 8538 Result Declared Anna Nagar 21 M.K. Mohan DMK S. Gokula Indira AIADMK 27445 Result Declared Anthiyur 105 Venkatachalam.A.G DMK Shanmugavel.K.S AIADMK 1275 Result Declared Arakkonam 38 S.Ravi AIADMK Gowthama Sannah.J VCK 27169 Result Declared Arcot 42 J.L.Eswarappan DMK Elavazagan.K.L PMK 19958 Result Declared Ariyalur 149 Chinnappa K DMK Rajendran S AIADMK 3234 Result Declared Aruppukkottai 207 K.K.S.S.R.Ramachandran DMK Vaigaichelvan AIADMK 39034 Result Declared Attur 82 Jayasankaran, A.P. AIADMK Chinnadurai, K. DMK 8257 Result Declared Avanashi 112 Dhanapal, P AIADMK Athiyamaan Raju DMK 50902 Result Declared Bargur 52 Mathiazhagan D DMK Krishnan A AIADMK 12614 Result Declared Bhavani 104 Karuppanan.K.C AIADMK Durairaj.K.P DMK 22523 Result Declared Bhavanisagar 107 A.Bannari AIADMK P.L Sundaram CPI 16008 Result Declared Bhuvanagiri 157 Arunmozhithevan. A AIADMK Saravanan. Durai.K DMK 8259 Result Declared Chengalpattu 32 Varalakshmi.M DMK Gajendran.M AIADMK 26665 Result Declared Chengam 62 Giri.M.P DMK Nainakannu.M.S AIADMK 11570 Result Declared Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni 19 Udhayanidhi Stalin DMK Kassali A.V.A PMK 69355 Result Declared Cheyyar 68 Jothi. O DMK Dusi. K. Mohan AIADMK 12271 Result Declared Chidambaram 158 K.A. Pandian AIADMK S. Abdul Rahman IUML 16937 Result Declared Coimbatore (South) 120 Vanathi Srinivasan BJP Kamalhaasan MNM 1728 Result Declared Coonoor 110 Ramachandran, K. DMK Vinoth, D. AIADMK 4105 Result Declared Cuddalore 155 G.Iyappan DMK M.C.Sampath AIADMK 5151 Result Declared Dharapuram 101 Kayalvizhi N DMK Murugan L BJP 1393 Result Declared Dharmapuri 59 Venkateshwaran.S.P. PMK Subramani.P DMK 26860 Result Declared Dr.Radhakrishnan Nagar 11 Ebenezer. J.J. (@) John Ebenezer.J DMK Raajesh.R.S. AIADMK 42479 Result Declared Egmore 16 I.Paranthamen DMK B.John Pandian AIADMK 38768 Result Declared Erode (East) 98 Thirumahan Everaa,E. Congress Yuvaraja,M. AIADMK 8904 Result Declared Gandarvakkottai 178 M.Chinnadurai CPM S.Jayabharathi AIADMK 12721 Result Declared Gingee 70 Masthan K S DMK Rajendiran P PMK 35803 Result Declared Gobichettipalayam 106 Sengottaiyan K.A AIADMK Manimaran G.V DMK 28563 Result Declared Gudalur 109 Pon.Jayaseelan AIADMK Kasilingam, S. DMK 1945 Result Declared Gudiyattam 46 Amulu.V DMK Paritha.G AIADMK 6901 Result Declared Harbour 18 Sekarbabu. P.K DMK Vinoj. P. Selvam BJP 27274 Result Declared Harur 61 Sampathkumar.V AIADMK Kumar.A CPM 30362 Result Declared Jayankondam 150 Kannan Ka So Ka DMK Balu K PMK 5452 Result Declared Jolarpet 49 Devaraji.K. DMK Veeramani.K.C. AIADMK 1091 Result Declared Kadayanallur 221 C.Krishnamurali AIADMK K.A.M.Muhammed Abubacker IUML 24349 Result Declared Kalasapakkam 65 Saravanan.P.S.T DMK Panneerselvam.V AIADMK 9222 Result Declared Kallakurichi 80 Senthilkumar.M AIADMK Manirathinem.K.I Congress 25891 Result Declared Kangayam 102 Saminathan.M.P DMK Ramalingam.A.S AIADMK 7331 Result Declared Karaikudi 184 S.Mangudi Congress H.Raja BJP 21589 Result Declared Katpadi 40 Duraimurugan DMK V Ramu AIADMK 746 Result Declared Kattumannarkoil 159 Sinthanai Selvan VCK N. Murugumaran AIADMK 10565 Result Declared Killiyoor 234 Rajesh Kumar S Congress Jude Dev K.V AIADMK 55400 Result Declared Kilpennathur 64 K.Pitchandi DMK K.Selvakumar PMK 26787 Result Declared Kilvaithinankuppam 45 M.Jagan Moorthy AIADMK K Seetharaman DMK 10582 Result Declared Kovilpatti 218 Kadambur Raju AIADMK Ttv Dhinakaran AMMK 12403 Result Declared Kulithalai 137 R.Manickam DMK N.R.Chandrasekar AIADMK 23540 Result Declared Kumarapalayam 97 Thangamani.P AIADMK M.Venkatachalam DMK 31646 Result Declared Kumbakonam 171 Anbalagan, G. DMK Srithar Vandayar, G.M. AIADMK 21383 Result Declared Kunnam 148 Sivasankar, S.S. DMK Ramachandran, R.T. AIADMK 6329 Result Declared Kurinjipadi 156 M.R.K.Panneerselvam DMK Selvi Ramajayam AIADMK 17527 Result Declared Lalgudi 143 A.Soundarapandian DMK D.R.Dharmaraj AIADMK 16949 Result Declared Madathukulam 126 C Mahendran AIADMK R.Jayaramakrishnan DMK 6438 Result Declared Madavaram 9 Sudharsanam. S DMK Moorthy. V AIADMK 57071 Result Declared Madurai North 191 Thalapathi G DMK Saravanan P BJP 22916 Result Declared Madurai South 192 Boominathan.M DMK Saravanan. S.S AIADMK 6515 Result Declared Madurai West 194 Raju. K AIADMK Chinnammal. C DMK 9121 Result Declared Madurantakam 35 Maragatham. K AIADMK Sathya. C.E DMK 3570 Result Declared Mailam 71 Sivakumar C PMK Dr. MASILAMANI R DMK 2230 Result Declared Manachanallur 144 S. Kathiravan DMK M. Paranjothi AIADMK 59618 Result Declared Manamadurai 187 Tamilarasi A. DMK Nagarajan S. AIADMK 14091 Result Declared Mannargudi 167 Rajaa T R B DMK Rajamanickam Siva AIADMK 37393 Result Declared Mayiladuthurai 161 Rajakumar.S Congress Palanisamy.A PMK 2742 Result Declared Melur 188 Periyapullan @ Selvam P. AIADMK Ravichandran T. Congress 35162 Result Declared Mettuppalayam 111 Selvaraj A K AIADMK Shanmugasundaram T R DMK 2456 Result Declared Mettur 85 Sadhasivam.S PMK Srinivasaperumal.S DMK 656 Result Declared Modakkurichi 100 Saraswathi.C BJP Subbulakshmi Jegadeesan DMK 281 Result Declared Musiri 145 N. Thiyagarajan DMK M. Selvarasu AIADMK 26836 Result Declared Mylapore 25 Velu.Dha DMK Nataraj.R AIADMK 12633 Result Declared Nagapattinam 163 J. Mohamed Shanavas VCK Thanka.Kathiravan AIADMK 7238 Result Declared Nannilam 169 Kamaraj R AIADMK Jothiraman S DMK 4424 Result Declared Natham 131 Natham.R.Viswanathan AIADMK M.A.Andi Ambalam DMK 11932 Result Declared Neyveli 153 Saba.Rajendran DMK Jagan.K PMK 977 Result Declared Nilakkottai 130 S.Thenmozhi AIADMK K.Murugavelrajan DMK 27618 Result Declared Oddanchatram 128 Sakkarapani R DMK Nataraj N.P AIADMK 28742 Result Declared Orathanadu 175 Vaithilingam, R. AIADMK Ramchandran, M. DMK 28835 Result Declared Ottapidaram 217 Shunmugaiah C DMK Mohan P AIADMK 8510 Result Declared Padmanabhapuram 232 Mano Thangaraj, T. DMK John Thankam, D. AIADMK 26885 Result Declared Palacode 57 Anbalagan.K.P. AIADMK Murugan.P.K. DMK 28100 Result Declared Palayamkottai 226 Abdul Wahab .M DMK Gerald .G AIADMK 52141 Result Declared Panruti 154 Velmurugan.T DMK Rajendran.R AIADMK 4697 Result Declared Papanasam 172 Dr.JAWAHIRULLAH, M.H. DMK Gopinathan, K. AIADMK 16273 Result Declared Pappireddipatti 60 Govindasamy.A AIADMK Prabhurajasekar.M DMK 36943 Result Declared Paramakudi 209 Murugesan S DMK Sadhan Prabhakar N AIADMK 13285 Result Declared Paramathi-Velur 95 Sekar S AIADMK Moorthiy K S DMK 7662 Result Declared Pattukkottai 176 Annadurai, K. DMK Rengarajan, N.R. AIADMK 25269 Result Declared Pennagaram 58 Mani. G.K PMK Inbasekaran. P.N.P DMK 21186 Result Declared Perambalur 147 Prabhaharan, M. DMK Thamizhselvan, R. AIADMK 31034 Result Declared Perambur 12 Shekar. R.D DMK Dhanapalan N.R AIADMK 54976 Result Declared Peravurani 177 Ashokkumar, N. DMK Thirugnanasambandam, S.V. AIADMK 23503 Result Declared Perundurai 103 Jayakumar, S. AIADMK Kkc Balu DMK 14507 Result Declared Pollachi 123 Pollachi V. Jayaraman AIADMK Dr. Varadharajan, K. DMK 1725 Result Declared Polur 66 Agri KRISHNAMURTHY. S S AIADMK Sekaran. K.V DMK 9725 Result Declared Poompuhar 162 Nivedha M. Murugan DMK S.Pavunraj AIADMK 3299 Result Declared Radhapuram 228 M.Appavu DMK I.S.Inbadurai AIADMK 5925 Result Declared Rajapalayam 202 Thangapandian S. DMK Rajenthrabhalaji K.T AIADMK 3898 Result Declared Ranipet 41 R.Gandhi DMK S.M.Sugumar AIADMK 16498 Result Declared Rasipuram 92 Mathiventhan M DMK Saroja V. Dr AIADMK 1952 Result Declared Rishivandiyam 78 Karthikeyan K DMK Santhosh S A AIADMK 41728 Result Declared Royapuram 17 Murthy.R.Idream DMK Jayakumar.D AIADMK 27779 Result Declared Salem (North) 89 R. Rajendran DMK G.Venkatachalam AIADMK 7588 Result Declared Sankarankovil 219 Raja E DMK Rajalakshmi V M AIADMK 5297 Result Declared Sankarapuram 79 Udhayasuriyan T DMK Dr.RAJA G PMK 45963 Result Declared Sattur 204 Raghuraman, A.R.R. DMK Ravichandhran, R.K. AIADMK 11179 Result Declared Senthamangalam 93 Ponnusamy K DMK Chandran S AIADMK 10493 Result Declared Sholinghur 39 A.M.Munirathinam Congress A.M.Krishnan PMK 26698 Result Declared Sirkazhi 160 Panneerselvam DMK P.V.Bharathi AIADMK 12148 Result Declared Sivaganga 186 Pr. Senthilnathan AIADMK S. Gunasekaran CPI 11253 Result Declared Sivakasi 205 Ashokan.G Congress Lakshmi Ganesan AIADMK 17319 Result Declared Srirangam 139 Palaniyandi.M DMK Kupa Krishnan AIADMK 19915 Result Declared Srivaikuntam 216 Amirtharaj .S Congress S.P.Shunmuganathan AIADMK 17372 Result Declared Srivilliputhur 203 Manraj, E.M. AIADMK Madhavarao, P.S.W. Congress 12738 Result Declared Sulur 116 Kandasamy V.P. AIADMK PREMIER SELVAM (A)KALICHAMY M DMK 31932 Result Declared Tenkasi 222 Palani Nadar.S Congress Selva Mohandas Pandian.S AIADMK 370 Result Declared Thalli 56 Ramachandran.T CPI Dr.NAGESH KUMAR.C BJP 56226 Result Declared Thanjavur 174 Neelamegam, T.K.G. DMK Arivudainambi, V. AIADMK 47149 Result Declared Thiruporur 33 S.S.Balaji VCK Arumugam.K PMK 1947 Result Declared Thiruthuraipoondi 166 Marimuthu K CPI Suresh Kumar C AIADMK 30068 Result Declared Thiruvaiyaru 173 Durai.Chandrasekaran DMK Venkatesan, S. BJP 53650 Result Declared Thiruvallur 4 Raajendran, V.G. DMK Ramanah, Be Vee AIADMK 22701 Result Declared Thiruvarur 168 Kalaivanan Poondi K. DMK Pannerselvam A.N.R. AIADMK 51174 Result Declared Thiruverumbur 142 Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi DMK P Kumar AIADMK 49697 Result Declared Thiruvottiyur 10 K.P.Shankar DMK K.Kuppan AIADMK 37661 Result Declared Thoothukkudi 214 P.Geetha Jeevan DMK Sdr Vijayaseelan AIADMK 50310 Result Declared Thousand Lights 20 Ezhilan N DMK Kushboo Sundar BJP 32462 Result Declared Thuraiyur 146 S.Stalinkumar DMK T.Indragandhi AIADMK 22071 Result Declared Tindivanam 72 Arjunan P AIADMK Seethapathy P DMK 9753 Result Declared Tiruchendur 215 Anitha R. Radhakrishnan DMK Radhakrishnan M AIADMK 25263 Result Declared Tiruchengodu 96 Eswaran E R DMK Saraswathi Pon AIADMK 2862 Result Declared Tiruchirappalli (East) 141 Inigo Irudayaraj,S. DMK Vellamandi Natarajan,N. AIADMK 53797 Result Declared Tiruchirappalli (West) 140 Nehru, K.N. DMK Padmanathan, V. AIADMK 85109 Result Declared Tiruchuli 208 Thangam Thenarasu DMK Rajasekar S AIADMK 60992 Result Declared Tirukkoyilur 76 K.Ponmudy DMK Vat.Kalivaradhan BJP 59680 Result Declared Tirunelveli 224 Nainar Nagenthran BJP Lakshmanan,A.L.S. DMK 23107 Result Declared Tirupattur 50 A. Nallathambi DMK T.K. Raja PMK 28240 Result Declared Tiruppattur 185 Kr.Periyakaruppan DMK Marudhu Alaguraj AIADMK 37374 Result Declared Tiruppur (North) 113 Vijeyakumar.K.N AIADMK Ravi (Alias) Subramanian . M CPI 40102 Result Declared Tiruppur (South) 114 Selvaraj. K. DMK Gunasekaran. S. AIADMK 4709 Result Declared Tiruvannamalai 63 E V Velu DMK S Thanigaivel BJP 94673 Result Declared Tittakudi 151 Ganesan, C.V. DMK Periyasamy, D. BJP 21563 Result Declared Udhagamandalam 108 Ganesh, R. Congress Bhojarajan, M. BJP 5348 Result Declared Udumalaipettai 125 Radhakrishnan,K. AIADMK Thennarasu,K. Congress 21895 Result Declared Ulundurpettai 77 Manikannan A J DMK Kumaraguru R AIADMK 5256 Result Declared Usilampatti 197 Ayyappan P AIADMK Kathiravan P V DMK 7477 Result Declared Valparai 124 Amulkandasami T K AIADMK Arumugam M CPI 12223 Result Declared Vandavasi 69 Ambethkumar S DMK Murali S PMK 35953 Result Declared Vaniyambadi 47 G.Sendhil Kumar AIADMK N.Mohammed Nayeem IUML 4904 Result Declared Vanur 73 Chakrapani M AIADMK Vanni Arasu VCK 21727 Result Declared Vasudevanallur 220 Sadhan Thirumalaikumar, Doctor.T DMK Manoharan A AIADMK 2367 Result Declared Vedaranyam 165 O.S.Manian AIADMK S.K.Vetharathinam DMK 12329 Result Declared Vedasandur 133 Gandhirajan S DMK Paramasivam V P B AIADMK 17553 Result Declared Veerapandi 91 Rajamuthu, M. AIADMK Tharun, A.K. DMK 19895 Result Declared Vellore 43 Karthikeyan .P DMK Appu S.R.K AIADMK 9181 Result Declared Veppanahalli 54 K.P.Munusamy AIADMK P.Murugan DMK 3054 Result Declared Vikravandi 75 Pugazhenthi N DMK Muthamilselvan R AIADMK 9573 Result Declared Vilathikulam 213 Markandayan V DMK Chinnappan P AIADMK 38549 Result Declared Villivakkam 14 A . Vetriazhagan DMK J.C.D.Prabhakar AIADMK 37237 Result Declared Virudhunagar 206 Seenivasan A.R.R DMK Pandurangan G BJP 21339 Result Declared Vriddhachalam 152 Radhakrishnan Congress Karthikeyan. J PMK 862 Result Declared Yercaud 83 G. Chitra AIADMK C. Tamilselvan DMK 25955 Result Declared Alandur 28 T.M.Anbarasan DMK B.Valarmathi AIADMK 14441 Result in Progress Ambattur 8 Joseph Samuel DMK V Alexander AIADMK 35201 Result in Progress Arani 67 S.Ramachandran AIADMK S.S.Anbalagan DMK 4960 Result in Progress Aranthangi 183 Ramachandran T Congress Rajanayagam M AIADMK 21296 Result in Progress Aravakurichi 134 Elango. R DMK Annamalai. K BJP 4612 Result in Progress Athoor 129 Periyasamy I DMK Thilagabama M PMK 123062 Result in Progress Avadi 6 Nasar S M DMK Pandiarajan K AIADMK 41345 Result in Progress Bodinayakanur 200 O.Panneerselvam AIADMK Thangatamilselvan DMK 8411 Result in Progress Cheyyur 34 Babu M VCK Kanitha S AIADMK 3806 Result in Progress Coimbatore (North) 118 Amman K.Arjunan AIADMK Shanmugasundaram V.M DMK 4675 Result in Progress Colachal 231 Prince J.G. Congress Ramesh P. BJP 32031 Result in Progress Cumbum 201 N.Ramakrishnan DMK Syedukhan.S.P.M AIADMK 22030 Result in Progress Dindigul 132 Sreenivasan.C AIADMK Pandi.N CPM 19514 Result in Progress Edappadi 86 Edappadi Palaniswami. K AIADMK Sambathkumar. T DMK 65548 Result in Progress Erode (West) 99 Muthusamy S DMK Ramalingam K V AIADMK 5201 Result in Progress Gangavalli 81 Nallathambi,A. AIADMK Rekha Priyadharshini,J. DMK 7361 Result in Progress Gummidipoondi 1 Govindarajan T.J DMK Prakash M PMK 50938 Result in Progress Hosur 55 Prakaash Y DMK Jyothi S AIADMK 12367 Result in Progress Kancheepuram 37 C.V.M.P. Ezhailzrasan DMK P. Magesh Kumar PMK 7525 Result in Progress Kanniyakumari 229 Thalavai Sundaram N. AIADMK Austin S. DMK 18432 Result in Progress Karur 135 Senthilbalaji V DMK Vijayabhaskar. M.R AIADMK 8496 Result in Progress Kavundampalayam 117 G.Arunkumar AIADMK R.Krishnan DMK 9863 Result in Progress Kilvelur 164 Nagaimaali V P CPM Vadivel Ravanan S PMK 15916 Result in Progress Kinathukadavu 122 Damodaran.S AIADMK Kuruchi Prabhakaran DMK 1758 Result in Progress Kolathur 13 M.K. Stalin DMK Aadirajaram AIADMK 42687 Result in Progress Krishnagiri 53 Senguttuvan.T DMK Ashokkumar.K AIADMK 1402 Result in Progress Krishnarayapuram 136 Sivagama Sundari.K DMK Muthukumar AIADMK 11758 Result in Progress Madurai Central 193 Palanivel Thiaga Rajan DMK Jothi Muthuramalingam N AIADMK 30038 Result in Progress Madurai East 189 Moorthy P DMK Gopalakrishnan R AIADMK 13878 Result in Progress Maduravoyal 7 Ganapathy.K DMK Benjamin.P AIADMK 31721 Result in Progress Manapparai 138 Abdul Samad P DMK Chandrasekar.R AIADMK 9384 Result in Progress Mudhukulathur 212 R.S.Rajakannappan DMK Keerthika AIADMK 8876 Result in Progress Nagercoil 230 Gandhi M.R. BJP Suresh Rajan N. DMK 10595 Result in Progress Namakkal 94 Ramalingam P DMK Baskar K.P.P. AIADMK 24696 Result in Progress Nanguneri 227 Ruby R Manoharan Congress Ganesaraja AIADMK 17179 Result in Progress Omalur 84 R.Mani AIADMK Rangarajan Mohan Kumaramangalam Congress 54639 Result in Progress Palani 127 Senthil Kumar I.P DMK Ravi Manoharan K AIADMK 20678 Result in Progress Palladam 115 Anandan M S M AIADMK Muthurathinam K DMK 33040 Result in Progress Pallavaram 30 Karunanithi DMK Rajendran AIADMK 20997 Result in Progress Periyakulam 199 K.S.Saravanakumaar DMK M Murugan AIADMK 21321 Result in Progress Ponneri 2 Durai. Chandrasekar Congress Balaraman. P AIADMK 9073 Result in Progress Poonamallee 5 Krishnaswamy A DMK Rajamannar S X PMK 94110 Result in Progress Pudukkottai 180 V . Muthuraja DMK Karthik Thondaiman AIADMK 934 Result in Progress Ramanathapuram 211 Katharbatcha Muthuramalingam DMK D.Kuppuramu BJP 21162 Result in Progress Saidapet 23 Subramanian. Ma DMK Saidai Duraisamy AIADMK 18434 Result in Progress Salem (South) 90 E.Balasubramanian AIADMK A.S.Saravanan DMK 21243 Result in Progress Salem (West) 88 Arul. R PMK Rajendran. A DMK 16874 Result in Progress Sankari 87 Sundararajan, S. AIADMK Rajesh, K.M. DMK 12942 Result in Progress Sholavandan 190 Venkatesan A DMK Manickam K AIADMK 15748 Result in Progress Shozhinganallur 27 S.Aravindramesh DMK K.P.Kandan AIADMK 12252 Result in Progress Singanallur 121 Jayaram, K.R AIADMK Karthik, N DMK 12538 Result in Progress Sriperumbudur 29 Selvaperunthagai Congress Palani AIADMK 1931 Result in Progress Tambaram 31 Raja.S.R DMK Chinnaiyah.T.K.M AIADMK 31758 Result in Progress Thiru-Vi-Ka-Nagar 15 Sivakumar.P DMK Kalyani.P.L AIADMK 55013 Result in Progress Thirumangalam 196 Udhayakumar R B AIADMK Manimaran M DMK 14667 Result in Progress Thirumayam 181 P.K.Vairamuthu AIADMK S.Regupathy DMK 315 Result in Progress Thiruparankundram 195 Rajanchellappa, V.V. AIADMK Ponnuthai CPM 20895 Result in Progress Thiruvidaimarudur 170 Chezhiaan, Govi. DMK Union Veeramani, S. AIADMK 9904 Result in Progress Thiyagarayanagar 24 Karunanithi J DMK Sathiyanaarayanan B AIADMK 418 Result in Progress Thondamuthur 119 S.P. Velumani AIADMK Karthikeya DMK 41630 Result in Progress Tiruttani 3 S.Chandran DMK G.Hari AIADMK 29253 Result in Progress Tiruvadanai 210 Karumanickam Congress K C Animuthu AIADMK 4510 Result in Progress Uthangarai 51 T.M.Tamilselvam AIADMK S.Arumugam Congress 25244 Result in Progress Uthiramerur 36 Somasundaram V AIADMK Sundar K DMK 1246 Result in Progress Velachery 26 Jmh.Aassan Maulaana Congress M.K.Ashok AIADMK 4216 Result in Progress Vilavancode 233 Vijayadharani S Congress Jayaseelan R BJP 26276 Result in Progress Villupuram 74 Lakshmanan R DMK Shanmugam C Ve AIADMK 6920 Result in Progress Viralimalai 179 Vijaya Basker C AIADMK Palaniappan DMK 5206 Result in Progress Virugampakkam 22 Amv.Prabhakara Raja DMK Virugai V.N.Ravi AIADMK 13776 Result in Progress

