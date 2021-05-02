Tamil Nadu Election 2021 Winning Candidates Full List: DMK set to win over 130 seats; check winners, losers, constituency performance
After spending a decade in Opposition, MK Stalin-led DMK seemed set to return to power in Tamil Nadu with 106 wins and leads in 52 others seats in the southern states. The incumbent ruling party AIADMK, too, won a chunk of the seats (42 wins and 26 leads) and would be playing the role of a formidable Opposition.
A party needs a minimum of 118 seats for a simple majority in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.
As per the Election Commission website, DMK has won 91 seats and is ahead in 41 seats. If the trends hold good, with Congress and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi poised to win 21 seats, and Left parties CPI and CPM bringing two seats each, the DMK and allies will have a comfortable majority with 158 seats in the legislative Assembly of 234 MLAs.
The AIADMK has won 42 seats and is ahead in 26 seats and together with its partners could win at least 77 constituencies, according to trends made available by the Election Commission for all the 234 segments post-midnight. Allies PMK and BJP were ahead in one seat each.
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021
Party
Won
Leading
Total
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
42
26
68
Bharatiya Janata Party
3
1
4
Communist Party of India
2
0
2
Communist Party of India (Marxist)
1
1
2
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
91
41
132
Indian National Congress
9
8
17
Pattali Makkal Katchi
4
1
5
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi
3
1
4
Total
155
79
234
In the 2006 Assembly polls, when the AIADMK lost, it had managed to bag only 61 seats and the DMK won 96 seats and its key ally Congress 34.
The top two AIADMK leaders, Chief Minister K Palaniswamiand Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam are leading in their respective home segments of Edappadi (Salem district) and Bodinayakanur (Theni) by 62,276 and 8,411 votes, respectively.
Leader of opposition and DMK president MK Stalin was ahead in Kolathur constituency by 42,687 votes while his son and party youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin won the Chepauk-Triplicane segment by a whopping 69,355 votes.
In Coimbatore South, BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan won against Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan by a very thin margin of 1,728 votes.
AIADMK's expelled leader and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief TTV Dhinakaran lost the election against his rival, AIADMK leader and minister Kadambur C Raju in Kovilpatti. Raju won the seat by a margin of 12,403. Counting of votes was underway in at least 79 seats at the time of publishing this article. Here's the full list of winners and losers candidates constituency-wise:
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021
Constituency
Const. No.
Leading Candidate
Leading Party
Trailing Candidate
Trailing Party
Margin
Status
Alangudi
182
Siva.V.Meyyanathan
DMK
Dharma Thangavel
AIADMK
25847
Result Declared
Alangulam
223
Paul Manoj Pandian
AIADMK
Dr.Poongothai Aladi Aruna
DMK
3539
Result Declared
Ambasamudram
225
E.Subaya
AIADMK
R.Avudaiappan
DMK
16915
Result Declared
Ambur
48
Vilwanathan.A.C
DMK
Nazar Mohamed.K
AIADMK
20232
Result Declared
Anaikattu
44
A.P.Nandakumar
DMK
D.Velazhagan
AIADMK
6360
Result Declared
Andipatti
198
A.Maharajan
DMK
A.Logirajan
AIADMK
8538
Result Declared
Anna Nagar
21
M.K. Mohan
DMK
S. Gokula Indira
AIADMK
27445
Result Declared
Anthiyur
105
Venkatachalam.A.G
DMK
Shanmugavel.K.S
AIADMK
1275
Result Declared
Arakkonam
38
S.Ravi
AIADMK
Gowthama Sannah.J
VCK
27169
Result Declared
Arcot
42
J.L.Eswarappan
DMK
Elavazagan.K.L
PMK
19958
Result Declared
Ariyalur
149
Chinnappa K
DMK
Rajendran S
AIADMK
3234
Result Declared
Aruppukkottai
207
K.K.S.S.R.Ramachandran
DMK
Vaigaichelvan
AIADMK
39034
Result Declared
Attur
82
Jayasankaran, A.P.
AIADMK
Chinnadurai, K.
DMK
8257
Result Declared
Avanashi
112
Dhanapal, P
AIADMK
Athiyamaan Raju
DMK
50902
Result Declared
Bargur
52
Mathiazhagan D
DMK
Krishnan A
AIADMK
12614
Result Declared
Bhavani
104
Karuppanan.K.C
AIADMK
Durairaj.K.P
DMK
22523
Result Declared
Bhavanisagar
107
A.Bannari
AIADMK
P.L Sundaram
CPI
16008
Result Declared
Bhuvanagiri
157
Arunmozhithevan. A
AIADMK
Saravanan. Durai.K
DMK
8259
Result Declared
Chengalpattu
32
Varalakshmi.M
DMK
Gajendran.M
AIADMK
26665
Result Declared
Chengam
62
Giri.M.P
DMK
Nainakannu.M.S
AIADMK
11570
Result Declared
Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni
19
Udhayanidhi Stalin
DMK
Kassali A.V.A
PMK
69355
Result Declared
Cheyyar
68
Jothi. O
DMK
Dusi. K. Mohan
AIADMK
12271
Result Declared
Chidambaram
158
K.A. Pandian
AIADMK
S. Abdul Rahman
IUML
16937
Result Declared
Coimbatore (South)
120
Vanathi Srinivasan
BJP
Kamalhaasan
MNM
1728
Result Declared
Coonoor
110
Ramachandran, K.
DMK
Vinoth, D.
AIADMK
4105
Result Declared
Cuddalore
155
G.Iyappan
DMK
M.C.Sampath
AIADMK
5151
Result Declared
Dharapuram
101
Kayalvizhi N
DMK
Murugan L
BJP
1393
Result Declared
Dharmapuri
59
Venkateshwaran.S.P.
PMK
Subramani.P
DMK
26860
Result Declared
Dr.Radhakrishnan Nagar
11
Ebenezer. J.J. (@) John Ebenezer.J
DMK
Raajesh.R.S.
AIADMK
42479
Result Declared
Egmore
16
I.Paranthamen
DMK
B.John Pandian
AIADMK
38768
Result Declared
Erode (East)
98
Thirumahan Everaa,E.
Congress
Yuvaraja,M.
AIADMK
8904
Result Declared
Gandarvakkottai
178
M.Chinnadurai
CPM
S.Jayabharathi
AIADMK
12721
Result Declared
Gingee
70
Masthan K S
DMK
Rajendiran P
PMK
35803
Result Declared
Gobichettipalayam
106
Sengottaiyan K.A
AIADMK
Manimaran G.V
DMK
28563
Result Declared
Gudalur
109
Pon.Jayaseelan
AIADMK
Kasilingam, S.
DMK
1945
Result Declared
Gudiyattam
46
Amulu.V
DMK
Paritha.G
AIADMK
6901
Result Declared
Harbour
18
Sekarbabu. P.K
DMK
Vinoj. P. Selvam
BJP
27274
Result Declared
Harur
61
Sampathkumar.V
AIADMK
Kumar.A
CPM
30362
Result Declared
Jayankondam
150
Kannan Ka So Ka
DMK
Balu K
PMK
5452
Result Declared
Jolarpet
49
Devaraji.K.
DMK
Veeramani.K.C.
AIADMK
1091
Result Declared
Kadayanallur
221
C.Krishnamurali
AIADMK
K.A.M.Muhammed Abubacker
IUML
24349
Result Declared
Kalasapakkam
65
Saravanan.P.S.T
DMK
Panneerselvam.V
AIADMK
9222
Result Declared
Kallakurichi
80
Senthilkumar.M
AIADMK
Manirathinem.K.I
Congress
25891
Result Declared
Kangayam
102
Saminathan.M.P
DMK
Ramalingam.A.S
AIADMK
7331
Result Declared
Karaikudi
184
S.Mangudi
Congress
H.Raja
BJP
21589
Result Declared
Katpadi
40
Duraimurugan
DMK
V Ramu
AIADMK
746
Result Declared
Kattumannarkoil
159
Sinthanai Selvan
VCK
N. Murugumaran
AIADMK
10565
Result Declared
Killiyoor
234
Rajesh Kumar S
Congress
Jude Dev K.V
AIADMK
55400
Result Declared
Kilpennathur
64
K.Pitchandi
DMK
K.Selvakumar
PMK
26787
Result Declared
Kilvaithinankuppam
45
M.Jagan Moorthy
AIADMK
K Seetharaman
DMK
10582
Result Declared
Kovilpatti
218
Kadambur Raju
AIADMK
Ttv Dhinakaran
AMMK
12403
Result Declared
Kulithalai
137
R.Manickam
DMK
N.R.Chandrasekar
AIADMK
23540
Result Declared
Kumarapalayam
97
Thangamani.P
AIADMK
M.Venkatachalam
DMK
31646
Result Declared
Kumbakonam
171
Anbalagan, G.
DMK
Srithar Vandayar, G.M.
AIADMK
21383
Result Declared
Kunnam
148
Sivasankar, S.S.
DMK
Ramachandran, R.T.
AIADMK
6329
Result Declared
Kurinjipadi
156
M.R.K.Panneerselvam
DMK
Selvi Ramajayam
AIADMK
17527
Result Declared
Lalgudi
143
A.Soundarapandian
DMK
D.R.Dharmaraj
AIADMK
16949
Result Declared
Madathukulam
126
C Mahendran
AIADMK
R.Jayaramakrishnan
DMK
6438
Result Declared
Madavaram
9
Sudharsanam. S
DMK
Moorthy. V
AIADMK
57071
Result Declared
Madurai North
191
Thalapathi G
DMK
Saravanan P
BJP
22916
Result Declared
Madurai South
192
Boominathan.M
DMK
Saravanan. S.S
AIADMK
6515
Result Declared
Madurai West
194
Raju. K
AIADMK
Chinnammal. C
DMK
9121
Result Declared
Madurantakam
35
Maragatham. K
AIADMK
Sathya. C.E
DMK
3570
Result Declared
Mailam
71
Sivakumar C
PMK
Dr. MASILAMANI R
DMK
2230
Result Declared
Manachanallur
144
S. Kathiravan
DMK
M. Paranjothi
AIADMK
59618
Result Declared
Manamadurai
187
Tamilarasi A.
DMK
Nagarajan S.
AIADMK
14091
Result Declared
Mannargudi
167
Rajaa T R B
DMK
Rajamanickam Siva
AIADMK
37393
Result Declared
Mayiladuthurai
161
Rajakumar.S
Congress
Palanisamy.A
PMK
2742
Result Declared
Melur
188
Periyapullan @ Selvam P.
AIADMK
Ravichandran T.
Congress
35162
Result Declared
Mettuppalayam
111
Selvaraj A K
AIADMK
Shanmugasundaram T R
DMK
2456
Result Declared
Mettur
85
Sadhasivam.S
PMK
Srinivasaperumal.S
DMK
656
Result Declared
Modakkurichi
100
Saraswathi.C
BJP
Subbulakshmi Jegadeesan
DMK
281
Result Declared
Musiri
145
N. Thiyagarajan
DMK
M. Selvarasu
AIADMK
26836
Result Declared
Mylapore
25
Velu.Dha
DMK
Nataraj.R
AIADMK
12633
Result Declared
Nagapattinam
163
J. Mohamed Shanavas
VCK
Thanka.Kathiravan
AIADMK
7238
Result Declared
Nannilam
169
Kamaraj R
AIADMK
Jothiraman S
DMK
4424
Result Declared
Natham
131
Natham.R.Viswanathan
AIADMK
M.A.Andi Ambalam
DMK
11932
Result Declared
Neyveli
153
Saba.Rajendran
DMK
Jagan.K
PMK
977
Result Declared
Nilakkottai
130
S.Thenmozhi
AIADMK
K.Murugavelrajan
DMK
27618
Result Declared
Oddanchatram
128
Sakkarapani R
DMK
Nataraj N.P
AIADMK
28742
Result Declared
Orathanadu
175
Vaithilingam, R.
AIADMK
Ramchandran, M.
DMK
28835
Result Declared
Ottapidaram
217
Shunmugaiah C
DMK
Mohan P
AIADMK
8510
Result Declared
Padmanabhapuram
232
Mano Thangaraj, T.
DMK
John Thankam, D.
AIADMK
26885
Result Declared
Palacode
57
Anbalagan.K.P.
AIADMK
Murugan.P.K.
DMK
28100
Result Declared
Palayamkottai
226
Abdul Wahab .M
DMK
Gerald .G
AIADMK
52141
Result Declared
Panruti
154
Velmurugan.T
DMK
Rajendran.R
AIADMK
4697
Result Declared
Papanasam
172
Dr.JAWAHIRULLAH, M.H.
DMK
Gopinathan, K.
AIADMK
16273
Result Declared
Pappireddipatti
60
Govindasamy.A
AIADMK
Prabhurajasekar.M
DMK
36943
Result Declared
Paramakudi
209
Murugesan S
DMK
Sadhan Prabhakar N
AIADMK
13285
Result Declared
Paramathi-Velur
95
Sekar S
AIADMK
Moorthiy K S
DMK
7662
Result Declared
Pattukkottai
176
Annadurai, K.
DMK
Rengarajan, N.R.
AIADMK
25269
Result Declared
Pennagaram
58
Mani. G.K
PMK
Inbasekaran. P.N.P
DMK
21186
Result Declared
Perambalur
147
Prabhaharan, M.
DMK
Thamizhselvan, R.
AIADMK
31034
Result Declared
Perambur
12
Shekar. R.D
DMK
Dhanapalan N.R
AIADMK
54976
Result Declared
Peravurani
177
Ashokkumar, N.
DMK
Thirugnanasambandam, S.V.
AIADMK
23503
Result Declared
Perundurai
103
Jayakumar, S.
AIADMK
Kkc Balu
DMK
14507
Result Declared
Pollachi
123
Pollachi V. Jayaraman
AIADMK
Dr. Varadharajan, K.
DMK
1725
Result Declared
Polur
66
Agri KRISHNAMURTHY. S S
AIADMK
Sekaran. K.V
DMK
9725
Result Declared
Poompuhar
162
Nivedha M. Murugan
DMK
S.Pavunraj
AIADMK
3299
Result Declared
Radhapuram
228
M.Appavu
DMK
I.S.Inbadurai
AIADMK
5925
Result Declared
Rajapalayam
202
Thangapandian S.
DMK
Rajenthrabhalaji K.T
AIADMK
3898
Result Declared
Ranipet
41
R.Gandhi
DMK
S.M.Sugumar
AIADMK
16498
Result Declared
Rasipuram
92
Mathiventhan M
DMK
Saroja V. Dr
AIADMK
1952
Result Declared
Rishivandiyam
78
Karthikeyan K
DMK
Santhosh S A
AIADMK
41728
Result Declared
Royapuram
17
Murthy.R.Idream
DMK
Jayakumar.D
AIADMK
27779
Result Declared
Salem (North)
89
R. Rajendran
DMK
G.Venkatachalam
AIADMK
7588
Result Declared
Sankarankovil
219
Raja E
DMK
Rajalakshmi V M
AIADMK
5297
Result Declared
Sankarapuram
79
Udhayasuriyan T
DMK
Dr.RAJA G
PMK
45963
Result Declared
Sattur
204
Raghuraman, A.R.R.
DMK
Ravichandhran, R.K.
AIADMK
11179
Result Declared
Senthamangalam
93
Ponnusamy K
DMK
Chandran S
AIADMK
10493
Result Declared
Sholinghur
39
A.M.Munirathinam
Congress
A.M.Krishnan
PMK
26698
Result Declared
Sirkazhi
160
Panneerselvam
DMK
P.V.Bharathi
AIADMK
12148
Result Declared
Sivaganga
186
Pr. Senthilnathan
AIADMK
S. Gunasekaran
CPI
11253
Result Declared
Sivakasi
205
Ashokan.G
Congress
Lakshmi Ganesan
AIADMK
17319
Result Declared
Srirangam
139
Palaniyandi.M
DMK
Kupa Krishnan
AIADMK
19915
Result Declared
Srivaikuntam
216
Amirtharaj .S
Congress
S.P.Shunmuganathan
AIADMK
17372
Result Declared
Srivilliputhur
203
Manraj, E.M.
AIADMK
Madhavarao, P.S.W.
Congress
12738
Result Declared
Sulur
116
Kandasamy V.P.
AIADMK
PREMIER SELVAM (A)KALICHAMY M
DMK
31932
Result Declared
Tenkasi
222
Palani Nadar.S
Congress
Selva Mohandas Pandian.S
AIADMK
370
Result Declared
Thalli
56
Ramachandran.T
CPI
Dr.NAGESH KUMAR.C
BJP
56226
Result Declared
Thanjavur
174
Neelamegam, T.K.G.
DMK
Arivudainambi, V.
AIADMK
47149
Result Declared
Thiruporur
33
S.S.Balaji
VCK
Arumugam.K
PMK
1947
Result Declared
Thiruthuraipoondi
166
Marimuthu K
CPI
Suresh Kumar C
AIADMK
30068
Result Declared
Thiruvaiyaru
173
Durai.Chandrasekaran
DMK
Venkatesan, S.
BJP
53650
Result Declared
Thiruvallur
4
Raajendran, V.G.
DMK
Ramanah, Be Vee
AIADMK
22701
Result Declared
Thiruvarur
168
Kalaivanan Poondi K.
DMK
Pannerselvam A.N.R.
AIADMK
51174
Result Declared
Thiruverumbur
142
Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi
DMK
P Kumar
AIADMK
49697
Result Declared
Thiruvottiyur
10
K.P.Shankar
DMK
K.Kuppan
AIADMK
37661
Result Declared
Thoothukkudi
214
P.Geetha Jeevan
DMK
Sdr Vijayaseelan
AIADMK
50310
Result Declared
Thousand Lights
20
Ezhilan N
DMK
Kushboo Sundar
BJP
32462
Result Declared
Thuraiyur
146
S.Stalinkumar
DMK
T.Indragandhi
AIADMK
22071
Result Declared
Tindivanam
72
Arjunan P
AIADMK
Seethapathy P
DMK
9753
Result Declared
Tiruchendur
215
Anitha R. Radhakrishnan
DMK
Radhakrishnan M
AIADMK
25263
Result Declared
Tiruchengodu
96
Eswaran E R
DMK
Saraswathi Pon
AIADMK
2862
Result Declared
Tiruchirappalli (East)
141
Inigo Irudayaraj,S.
DMK
Vellamandi Natarajan,N.
AIADMK
53797
Result Declared
Tiruchirappalli (West)
140
Nehru, K.N.
DMK
Padmanathan, V.
AIADMK
85109
Result Declared
Tiruchuli
208
Thangam Thenarasu
DMK
Rajasekar S
AIADMK
60992
Result Declared
Tirukkoyilur
76
K.Ponmudy
DMK
Vat.Kalivaradhan
BJP
59680
Result Declared
Tirunelveli
224
Nainar Nagenthran
BJP
Lakshmanan,A.L.S.
DMK
23107
Result Declared
Tirupattur
50
A. Nallathambi
DMK
T.K. Raja
PMK
28240
Result Declared
Tiruppattur
185
Kr.Periyakaruppan
DMK
Marudhu Alaguraj
AIADMK
37374
Result Declared
Tiruppur (North)
113
Vijeyakumar.K.N
AIADMK
Ravi (Alias) Subramanian . M
CPI
40102
Result Declared
Tiruppur (South)
114
Selvaraj. K.
DMK
Gunasekaran. S.
AIADMK
4709
Result Declared
Tiruvannamalai
63
E V Velu
DMK
S Thanigaivel
BJP
94673
Result Declared
Tittakudi
151
Ganesan, C.V.
DMK
Periyasamy, D.
BJP
21563
Result Declared
Udhagamandalam
108
Ganesh, R.
Congress
Bhojarajan, M.
BJP
5348
Result Declared
Udumalaipettai
125
Radhakrishnan,K.
AIADMK
Thennarasu,K.
Congress
21895
Result Declared
Ulundurpettai
77
Manikannan A J
DMK
Kumaraguru R
AIADMK
5256
Result Declared
Usilampatti
197
Ayyappan P
AIADMK
Kathiravan P V
DMK
7477
Result Declared
Valparai
124
Amulkandasami T K
AIADMK
Arumugam M
CPI
12223
Result Declared
Vandavasi
69
Ambethkumar S
DMK
Murali S
PMK
35953
Result Declared
Vaniyambadi
47
G.Sendhil Kumar
AIADMK
N.Mohammed Nayeem
IUML
4904
Result Declared
Vanur
73
Chakrapani M
AIADMK
Vanni Arasu
VCK
21727
Result Declared
Vasudevanallur
220
Sadhan Thirumalaikumar, Doctor.T
DMK
Manoharan A
AIADMK
2367
Result Declared
Vedaranyam
165
O.S.Manian
AIADMK
S.K.Vetharathinam
DMK
12329
Result Declared
Vedasandur
133
Gandhirajan S
DMK
Paramasivam V P B
AIADMK
17553
Result Declared
Veerapandi
91
Rajamuthu, M.
AIADMK
Tharun, A.K.
DMK
19895
Result Declared
Vellore
43
Karthikeyan .P
DMK
Appu S.R.K
AIADMK
9181
Result Declared
Veppanahalli
54
K.P.Munusamy
AIADMK
P.Murugan
DMK
3054
Result Declared
Vikravandi
75
Pugazhenthi N
DMK
Muthamilselvan R
AIADMK
9573
Result Declared
Vilathikulam
213
Markandayan V
DMK
Chinnappan P
AIADMK
38549
Result Declared
Villivakkam
14
A . Vetriazhagan
DMK
J.C.D.Prabhakar
AIADMK
37237
Result Declared
Virudhunagar
206
Seenivasan A.R.R
DMK
Pandurangan G
BJP
21339
Result Declared
Vriddhachalam
152
Radhakrishnan
Congress
Karthikeyan. J
PMK
862
Result Declared
Yercaud
83
G. Chitra
AIADMK
C. Tamilselvan
DMK
25955
Result Declared
Alandur
28
T.M.Anbarasan
DMK
B.Valarmathi
AIADMK
14441
Result in Progress
Ambattur
8
Joseph Samuel
DMK
V Alexander
AIADMK
35201
Result in Progress
Arani
67
S.Ramachandran
AIADMK
S.S.Anbalagan
DMK
4960
Result in Progress
Aranthangi
183
Ramachandran T
Congress
Rajanayagam M
AIADMK
21296
Result in Progress
Aravakurichi
134
Elango. R
DMK
Annamalai. K
BJP
4612
Result in Progress
Athoor
129
Periyasamy I
DMK
Thilagabama M
PMK
123062
Result in Progress
Avadi
6
Nasar S M
DMK
Pandiarajan K
AIADMK
41345
Result in Progress
Bodinayakanur
200
O.Panneerselvam
AIADMK
Thangatamilselvan
DMK
8411
Result in Progress
Cheyyur
34
Babu M
VCK
Kanitha S
AIADMK
3806
Result in Progress
Coimbatore (North)
118
Amman K.Arjunan
AIADMK
Shanmugasundaram V.M
DMK
4675
Result in Progress
Colachal
231
Prince J.G.
Congress
Ramesh P.
BJP
32031
Result in Progress
Cumbum
201
N.Ramakrishnan
DMK
Syedukhan.S.P.M
AIADMK
22030
Result in Progress
Dindigul
132
Sreenivasan.C
AIADMK
Pandi.N
CPM
19514
Result in Progress
Edappadi
86
Edappadi Palaniswami. K
AIADMK
Sambathkumar. T
DMK
65548
Result in Progress
Erode (West)
99
Muthusamy S
DMK
Ramalingam K V
AIADMK
5201
Result in Progress
Gangavalli
81
Nallathambi,A.
AIADMK
Rekha Priyadharshini,J.
DMK
7361
Result in Progress
Gummidipoondi
1
Govindarajan T.J
DMK
Prakash M
PMK
50938
Result in Progress
Hosur
55
Prakaash Y
DMK
Jyothi S
AIADMK
12367
Result in Progress
Kancheepuram
37
C.V.M.P. Ezhailzrasan
DMK
P. Magesh Kumar
PMK
7525
Result in Progress
Kanniyakumari
229
Thalavai Sundaram N.
AIADMK
Austin S.
DMK
18432
Result in Progress
Karur
135
Senthilbalaji V
DMK
Vijayabhaskar. M.R
AIADMK
8496
Result in Progress
Kavundampalayam
117
G.Arunkumar
AIADMK
R.Krishnan
DMK
9863
Result in Progress
Kilvelur
164
Nagaimaali V P
CPM
Vadivel Ravanan S
PMK
15916
Result in Progress
Kinathukadavu
122
Damodaran.S
AIADMK
Kuruchi Prabhakaran
DMK
1758
Result in Progress
Kolathur
13
M.K. Stalin
DMK
Aadirajaram
AIADMK
42687
Result in Progress
Krishnagiri
53
Senguttuvan.T
DMK
Ashokkumar.K
AIADMK
1402
Result in Progress
Krishnarayapuram
136
Sivagama Sundari.K
DMK
Muthukumar
AIADMK
11758
Result in Progress
Madurai Central
193
Palanivel Thiaga Rajan
DMK
Jothi Muthuramalingam N
AIADMK
30038
Result in Progress
Madurai East
189
Moorthy P
DMK
Gopalakrishnan R
AIADMK
13878
Result in Progress
Maduravoyal
7
Ganapathy.K
DMK
Benjamin.P
AIADMK
31721
Result in Progress
Manapparai
138
Abdul Samad P
DMK
Chandrasekar.R
AIADMK
9384
Result in Progress
Mudhukulathur
212
R.S.Rajakannappan
DMK
Keerthika
AIADMK
8876
Result in Progress
Nagercoil
230
Gandhi M.R.
BJP
Suresh Rajan N.
DMK
10595
Result in Progress
Namakkal
94
Ramalingam P
DMK
Baskar K.P.P.
AIADMK
24696
Result in Progress
Nanguneri
227
Ruby R Manoharan
Congress
Ganesaraja
AIADMK
17179
Result in Progress
Omalur
84
R.Mani
AIADMK
Rangarajan Mohan Kumaramangalam
Congress
54639
Result in Progress
Palani
127
Senthil Kumar I.P
DMK
Ravi Manoharan K
AIADMK
20678
Result in Progress
Palladam
115
Anandan M S M
AIADMK
Muthurathinam K
DMK
33040
Result in Progress
Pallavaram
30
Karunanithi
DMK
Rajendran
AIADMK
20997
Result in Progress
Periyakulam
199
K.S.Saravanakumaar
DMK
M Murugan
AIADMK
21321
Result in Progress
Ponneri
2
Durai. Chandrasekar
Congress
Balaraman. P
AIADMK
9073
Result in Progress
Poonamallee
5
Krishnaswamy A
DMK
Rajamannar S X
PMK
94110
Result in Progress
Pudukkottai
180
V . Muthuraja
DMK
Karthik Thondaiman
AIADMK
934
Result in Progress
Ramanathapuram
211
Katharbatcha Muthuramalingam
DMK
D.Kuppuramu
BJP
21162
Result in Progress
Saidapet
23
Subramanian. Ma
DMK
Saidai Duraisamy
AIADMK
18434
Result in Progress
Salem (South)
90
E.Balasubramanian
AIADMK
A.S.Saravanan
DMK
21243
Result in Progress
Salem (West)
88
Arul. R
PMK
Rajendran. A
DMK
16874
Result in Progress
Sankari
87
Sundararajan, S.
AIADMK
Rajesh, K.M.
DMK
12942
Result in Progress
Sholavandan
190
Venkatesan A
DMK
Manickam K
AIADMK
15748
Result in Progress
Shozhinganallur
27
S.Aravindramesh
DMK
K.P.Kandan
AIADMK
12252
Result in Progress
Singanallur
121
Jayaram, K.R
AIADMK
Karthik, N
DMK
12538
Result in Progress
Sriperumbudur
29
Selvaperunthagai
Congress
Palani
AIADMK
1931
Result in Progress
Tambaram
31
Raja.S.R
DMK
Chinnaiyah.T.K.M
AIADMK
31758
Result in Progress
Thiru-Vi-Ka-Nagar
15
Sivakumar.P
DMK
Kalyani.P.L
AIADMK
55013
Result in Progress
Thirumangalam
196
Udhayakumar R B
AIADMK
Manimaran M
DMK
14667
Result in Progress
Thirumayam
181
P.K.Vairamuthu
AIADMK
S.Regupathy
DMK
315
Result in Progress
Thiruparankundram
195
Rajanchellappa, V.V.
AIADMK
Ponnuthai
CPM
20895
Result in Progress
Thiruvidaimarudur
170
Chezhiaan, Govi.
DMK
Union Veeramani, S.
AIADMK
9904
Result in Progress
Thiyagarayanagar
24
Karunanithi J
DMK
Sathiyanaarayanan B
AIADMK
418
Result in Progress
Thondamuthur
119
S.P. Velumani
AIADMK
Karthikeya
DMK
41630
Result in Progress
Tiruttani
3
S.Chandran
DMK
G.Hari
AIADMK
29253
Result in Progress
Tiruvadanai
210
Karumanickam
Congress
K C Animuthu
AIADMK
4510
Result in Progress
Uthangarai
51
T.M.Tamilselvam
AIADMK
S.Arumugam
Congress
25244
Result in Progress
Uthiramerur
36
Somasundaram V
AIADMK
Sundar K
DMK
1246
Result in Progress
Velachery
26
Jmh.Aassan Maulaana
Congress
M.K.Ashok
AIADMK
4216
Result in Progress
Vilavancode
233
Vijayadharani S
Congress
Jayaseelan R
BJP
26276
Result in Progress
Villupuram
74
Lakshmanan R
DMK
Shanmugam C Ve
AIADMK
6920
Result in Progress
Viralimalai
179
Vijaya Basker C
AIADMK
Palaniappan
DMK
5206
Result in Progress
Virugampakkam
22
Amv.Prabhakara Raja
DMK
Virugai V.N.Ravi
AIADMK
13776
Result in Progress
