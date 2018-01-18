Tamil Nadu to come out with aerospace, defence policies: Palaniswami

Chennai, Jan 18 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami on Thursday said that his government will come out with a separate policy for aerospace and defence.

Addressing an industry meet organised by the Defence Ministry here, he said: "Government of Tamil Nadu is in the process of coming out with an exclusive Aerospace and Defence policy with an objective of achieving 30 per cent share of the sector in India and creating high-end employment opportunities for around 1 lakh persons in Tamil Nadu."

He said development of Chennai Aerospace Park at Sriperumbudur near here is one such initiative to start with.

The aerospace park is being set up in 250 acres in first phase which is expandable to 500 acres in the next phase. The park will house at least 50 aerospace or defence companies forming a strong base for supporting large original equipment manufacturers, Palaniswami said.

He also said the state government is focusing on establishing a Maintenance Repair Overhauling complex for aircrafts.

According to Palaniswami, the Advanced Computing and Design Engineering Centre (ACDEC) is coming up in 500,000 square feet. at an estimated cost of Rs 180 crore.

He also requested Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to consider setting up of a manufacturing facility by HAL for light combat aircrafts and helicopters in the state and also a military MRO base in Sulur Air Force Station in Coimbatore.

--IANS

vj/vd