Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami unveiled Hyundai's electric SUV KONA in capital Chennai. CM Palaniswamy took a ride the eco-friendly car. Hyundai and State Government have signed MoU expanding manufacturing of electric cars. KONA Is India's first fully electric SUV. KONA has a range of staggering over 300 km (fully charged) and it can clock 0-100 in less than 10 seconds.