Tamil Nadu CM and Deputy CM announce AIADMK constituency list in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader O Panneerselvam declared AIADMK constituency list in Chennai today. Tamil Nadu BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan was also present, while the list of different constituencies was announced. They later announced that AIADMK will contest on 20 Lok Sabha seats, which includes South Chennai, Theni, Pollachi, Karur and Erode. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest on Lok Sabha constituencies of Kanyakumari, Sivagangai, Coimbatore, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram. While, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) will contest on Lok Sabha seats of Dharmapuri, Viluppuram, Arakkonam, Chennai Central, Dindigul, Sriperumbudur and Cuddalore. Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) will contest from Kallakurichi, Tiruchirappalli, Chennai North and Virudhunagar constituency and All India NR Congress will contest from Puducherry.