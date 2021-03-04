Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Vellore profile: DMK's P Karthikeyan won constituency in 2016

Vellore Assembly Election 2021: The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Vellore falls under the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Vellore constituency had a total of 2,49,715 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Vellore in the previous Assembly election was 68.59 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, P Karthikeyan of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Vellore seat. He won 88,264 votes, as against 62,054 votes won by his main rival Harun Rasheed of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

In the 2011 election, Dr VS Vijay of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won the Vellore seat by beating C Gnanasekaran of the Indian National Congress (INC).

The Vellore Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Election date and timing

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April, 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. 92,000 polling booths will be there for the assembly polls. The counting of the votes is scheduled on 2 May.

The official notification of the Assembly polls in the state is scheduled on 12 March. The nomination of candidates will be accepted from then till 19 March. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 20 March and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 March.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has a total number of 234 seats, of which 45 are reserved constituencies (42 SC constituencies and 3 ST Constituencies). The current term of the Assembly ends on 24 May 2021.

