Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Kalasapakkam profile: AIADMK's V Panneerselvam won seat in 2016

Kalasapakkam Assembly Election: Kalasapakkam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Kalasapakkam constituency had a total of 2,19,301 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Kalasapakkam in the previous Assembly election was 84.75 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, V Panneerselvam of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Kalasapakkam seat. He won 84,394 votes, as against 57,980 votes won by his main rival G Kumar of the Indian National Congress (INC).

In the 2011 election, Agri Krishnamurti SS of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won the Kalasapakkam seat by defeating PS Vijayakumar of the Indian National Congress (INC).

The Kalasapakkam Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Election date and timing

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. 92,000 polling booths will be there for the assembly polls. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The official notification of the Assembly polls in the state is scheduled for 12 March. The nomination of candidates will be accepted from then till 19 March. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 20 March and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 March.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has a total number of 234 seats, of which 45 are reserved constituencies (42 SC constituencies and 3 ST Constituencies). The current term of the Assembly ends on 24 May 2021.

Also See: Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Polur profile: DMK's KV Sekaran won constituency in 2016

Story continues

Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Pennagaram profile: DMK’s PNP Inbasekaran won seat in 2016

Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Palacode profile: AIADMK’s KP Anbazhagan currently represents constituency

Read more on Politics by Firstpost.