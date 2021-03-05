Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Ambur profile: DMK's AC Vilwanathan currently represents seat

Ambur Assembly Election 2021: Ambur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Vellore district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Ambur constituency had a total of 2,12306 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Ambur in the previous Assembly election was 75.87 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, R Balasubramani of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Ambur seat. He won 79,182 votes, as against 51,176 votes won by his main rival Nazeer Ahmed of the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MAMAK).

However, Balasubramani was among the 18 legislators who were disqualified by the Tamil Nadu Speaker for supporting the rival AIADMK faction led by TTV Dhinakaran.

In bypolls held for the seat in 2019, the DMK's AC Vilwanathan defeated the AIADMK's J Jothi Ramalinga Raja.

In the 2011 election, A Aslam Basha of the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MAMAK) had won the Ambur seat by beating Vijay Elanchezhian of the Indian National Congress (INC).

Election date and timing

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. 92,000 polling booths will be there for the assembly polls. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The official notification of the Assembly polls in the state is scheduled for 12 March. The nomination of candidates will be accepted from then till 19 March. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 20 March and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 March.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has a total number of 234 seats, of which 45 are reserved constituencies (42 SC constituencies and 3 ST Constituencies). The current term of the Assembly ends on 24 May 2021.

