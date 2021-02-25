Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, T Nagar profile: AIADMK's B Sathyanarayanan won seat in 2016

T Nagar Assembly Election: T Nagar is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Chennai (South) Lok Sabha constituency.

The voter turnout in T Nagar in the previous Assembly election was 57.94 percent.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, B Sathyanarayanan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the T Nagar seat. He won 53,207 votes, as against 50,052 votes won by his main rival Dr NS Kanimozhi of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

In the 2011 election, VP Kalairajan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won the T Nagar seat by beating A Chellakumar of the Indian National Congress (INC).

The T Nagar Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

