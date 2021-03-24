Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Erode (West) profile: AIADMK's KV Ramalingam currently represents seat

Erode (West) Assembly Election 2021: Erode (West) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Erode district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Erode Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Erode (West) constituency had a total of 2,56,208 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Erode (West) in the previous Assembly election was 73.91 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, KV Ramalingam of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Erode (West) seat. He won 82,297 votes, as against 77,391 votes won by his main rival S Muthusamy of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

In the 2011 election, KV Ramalingam of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won the Erode (West) seat by defeating M Yuvaraja of the Indian National Congress (INC).

Election date and timing

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. 92,000 polling booths will be there for the assembly polls. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The official notification of the Assembly polls in the state is scheduled for 12 March. The nomination of candidates will be accepted from then till 19 March. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 20 March and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 March.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has a total number of 234 seats, of which 45 are reserved constituencies (42 SC constituencies and 3 ST Constituencies). The current term of the Assembly ends on 24 May 2021.

Also See: Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Tindivanam profile: DMK's P Seethapathy currently represents constituency

Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Vikravandi profile: AIADMK's Muthamil Selvan R currently represents seat

Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Viluppuram profile: AIADMK's CV Shanmugam currently represents seat

Read more on Politics by Firstpost.