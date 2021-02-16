Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Tiruttani profile: AIADMK's PM Narasimhan currently represents constituency

Tiruttani is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,74,818 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Ponneri in the previous Assembly election was 80.93 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, PM Narasimhan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Ponneri seat. He won 93,045 votes, as against 69,904 votes won by his main rival AG Chidambaram of the Indian National Congress (INC).

In the 2011 election, M Arun Subramanian of the Desiya Murpokku Draviar Kazhagam (DMDK) had won the Tiruttani seat by beating ESS Raman of the Indian National Congress (INC).

The Tiruttani Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

