Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Salem (North) profile: DMK's R Rajendran won seat in 2016

Salem (North) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Salem district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Salem Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Salem (North) constituency had a total of 2,65,999 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Salem (North) in the previous Assembly election was 72.11 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, R Rajendran of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Salem (North) seat. He won 86,583 votes, as against 76,710 votes won by his main rival KRS Saravanan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

In the 2011 election, R Mohan Raj of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) had won the Salem (North) seat by defeating G Jayaprakash of the Indian National Congress (INC).

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

