Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, O Panneerselvam profile: Deputy CM and AIADMK leader to take on DMK rival Thanga Tamilselvan

O Panneerselvam is the Deputy Chief Minister and joint coordinator of AIADMK and belongs to the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK).

Panneerselvam is contesting from Bodinayakkanur Assembly constituency against DMK's Thanga Tamilselvan, who joined the party in 2019. Besides the two, AMMK led by T T V Dhinakaran has fielded M Muthusamy, and NTK's M Prem Chander and MNM's P Ganesh Kumar are also in the fray.

According to Deccan Herald, both Panneerselvam and Tamilselvan have had the confidence of late J Jayalalithaa, though they never saw eye to eye.

After Jayalalithaa's death, Tamilselvan switched loyalty to the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and after the 2019 Lok Sabha election, he joined the DMK that lacked leadership in the district, reports The Hindu. He was first made the State propaganda secretary and then Theni (North) secretary. Though his base is Andipatti, the DMK has fielded him against Panneerselvam.

Panneerselvam was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on 21 August 2017. He also holds portfolios of Finance, Housing, Rural Housing, Housing Development, Slum Clearance Board and Accommodation Control, Town Planning, Urban Development, and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority. On 4 January 2018, he elected as Leader of the House in Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

Election date and timing

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. 92,000 polling booths will be there for the assembly polls. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The official notification of the Assembly polls in the state is scheduled for 12 March. The nomination of candidates will be accepted from then till 19 March. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 20 March and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 March.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has a total number of 234 seats, of which 45 are reserved constituencies (42 SC constituencies and 3 ST Constituencies). The current term of the Assembly ends on 24 May 2021.

