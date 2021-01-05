Tamil Nadu Allows 100% Seating Capacity In Cinema Halls Amidst Pandemic, Twitter Rejoices

Aishwarya Nair
·6-min read

Earlier on Monday, the Tamil Nadu government decided to allow 100% occupancy in cinema halls amidst the pandemic. The move came after prominent actors reportedly asked the government to increase the allowed seating capacity following festive releases for Pongal.

Reportedly, Kollywood actors like Vijay (popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay) and Silambarasan (Simbu) requested the state to allow 100% occupancy. Tamil Nadu has garnered headlines over its love for cinema previously as well.

Thalapathy and Simbu’s awaited Pongal releases have backed the move.
While Twitterati rejoices over this monumental move, people seem to be forgetting that we are still in the midst of a pandemic and taking all the precautions in the world would not do any good if social distancing is not followed!

Tamil Nadu Has Always Been Extremely Passionate About Its Films

While Kollywood has received comparatively lesser repute than Bollywood, the state has always been extremely passionate over the industry. There was a time before the pandemic where a Rajnikanth-starrer would be a ‘full house’ show even at 5 AM in the morning!

Students and even teachers had their day by bunking schools and avid fans did not mind travelling hundreds of kilometres to watch the film with their fan associations.

Movies and movie stars have always been and are loved unconditionally by the people in the state. In fact, due to the audience’s love for cinema, the state for a long time had kept the price of cinema tickets under Rs. 100, even slashing tax rates while still making profits!

The industry also plays a pivotal role in the state’s politics and several big politicians of the state have garnered their voting base mainly from their films and fans. Rather than gushing over movies, the audience is devoted to the actors. The fan’s emotions here are no less than devotion.

It won’t be wrong to say that politics in the state and Kollywood go hand-in-hand, and so allowing 100% occupancy in theatres is not surprising.

Twitterati Rejoices Over The Decision

Fans across the country are overjoyed by the decision and many have been asking for the same rules to be implemented across the country. Actors are extending their support via Twitter, applauding the government for its decision.

Some users also compared the state’s inefficiency in handling public transport in lieu of Covid 19 guidelines, with the allowance of 100% occupancy.

Also Read: Hindu Procession Vel Yatra Gets Entangled Between COVID-19 Precautions And Hindutva Politics In Tamil Nadu

Users Are Also Showing Their Disdain Over The Decision

While the majority rejoices, it seems as if people have actually forgotten that we are in the midst of a pandemic. Journalists and scholars are questioning actors for this irresponsible appeal claiming that they are safe behind the four walls of their houses.

Users are also resorting to emotionally blackmailing people by asking whether a 3-hour movie is worth putting their loved ones in danger.

Others are doing their part by raising awareness and talking about rules to be followed in such public places.

While I have personally witnessed the attachment people in Tamil Nadu have with their films, such a move is completely unwarranted especially since the world is still grappling with the pandemic. Tamil Nadu was one of the states with the highest number of Covid-19 cases since the beginning.

It becomes our duty to be aware and do our part by volunteering to keep social distance rather than making turbulent social decisions.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know by commenting below!

