Tamannaah, Rana participate in India Day Parade in NY

New York, Aug 21 (IANS) "Baahubali" pair Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah Bhatia attended the 37th India Day Parade organised by the Federation of Indian Associations here to celebrate India's 71st Independence Day.

The parade took place on Sunday.

"Honoured to be part of annual India Day parade in New York," Tamannaah tweeted on Monday.

She also shared few pictures. Rana can be seen with her in one of the photos.

Thousands of people from Indian diaspora were a part of the parade.

On the career front, Rana is basking in the success of his Telugu film "Nene Raju Nene Mantri".

Tamannaah, on the other hand, has just wrapped up shooting of her Tamil film "Sketch", which also stars Vikram.

