TAll India Kisan Sabha embarks on another protest march from Nashik to Mumbai

Disgruntled with the Maharashtra government for not "fulfilling" its promise of farm loan waiver and increased pension, the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) embarked on another protest march from Nashik to Mumbai. All India Kisan Sabha is an affiliate of Communist Party of India (Marxist). The Kisan march is expected to take nine days to reach Mumbai and over 50,000 farmers are said to be involved in the protest. The AIKS last did a similar protest march last year in March when around 35,000 farmers undertook the popular march to demand farm loan waiver.