Talks stalled as Pakistan providing protection to terrorists, says Digvijaya Singh over Imran Khan's comment on RSS

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh speaking to ANI (Photo/ANI)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that talks between Pakistan and India are stalled because the Imran Khan government is providing protection to terrorists.

The Rajya Sabha MP's remarks came a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan blamed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology for the talks stalled with India.

The Congress leader told ANI, "If anything is coming amid talks with India, then it is the terrorists who are being given protection by the Pakistan government."

Singh further stressed that there will be "distrust" between countries as long as terrorists will be given protection.

"As long as Pakistan government led by Imran Khan continues to give protection to those who sent terrorists to Mumbai, talks will continue to be stalled and there will be distrust between the countries," he said.

Speaking about BJP chief JP Nadda's indirect remark on Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra calling her a "political tourist" on visiting Lucknow, Digvijaya Singh said, "Nadda ji forgets that this is the family whose two people have sacrificed their lives for the country. As a national president of BJP, such talks do not suit him. He should not make such statements."

Priyanka Gandhi, who arrived in Lucknow on Friday, is on a three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh to provide momentum to Congress' preparations for the 2022 state assembly polls. (ANI)