If talks are held with Pakistan, it will be on PoK: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said talks with Pakistan will be held only if it stops supporting terror. If talks are held with Pakistan it will now be on Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). While addressing a public gathering in Haryana's Panchkula, Rajnath Singh said, "Article 370 was abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir for its development. Our neighbour is knocking doors of international community saying India made a mistake. Talks with Pak will be held only if it stops supporting terror. If talks are held with Pakistan it will now be on PoK." He further added, "Few days ago, Prime Minister of Pakistan said that India is planning to take an action bigger than Balakot. It means that Pakistan PM acknowledges what India did in Balakot."