Talks on for 13th season of 'The Big Bang Theory'

Los Angeles, Aug 6 (IANS) Popular sitcom "The Big Bang Theory", whose 12th season is set to premiere in September, might get renewed for the 13th season as well.

During an appearance at the TCA summer press tour on Sunday, CBS Entertainment head Kelly Kahl said that the company and Warner Bros Television, which produces the show, are already discussing renewing the show beyond its upcoming 12th season, reported Variety.com.

Kahl said: "We don't believe it's the final year. We are in preliminary discussions to renew the show with Warner Bros."

However, Warner Bros. declined to comment on anything.

Series star Johnny Galecki had said in January that he and the cast would be comfortable ending the show with Season 12.

Created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, "The Big Bang Show" that is heading into its 12th season, stars actors Jim Parsons, Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg.

The show is aired in India on Zee Cafe.

