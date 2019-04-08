We are talking about zero tolerance against terrorism: CM Yogi on BJP's manifesto

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently released manifesto for Lok Sabha 2019 elections for being inclusive of civilians. He said, "This is the first time government has said that they will provide houses to poor people, poor families will get a toilet and every family will get electricity connection. We will work to provide cylinder to each family. This is the first time we are talking about safe country in India. We are talking about zero tolerance against terrorism."