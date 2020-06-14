Talking to China Through Military, Diplomatic Channels, Will Disclose Details At Appropriate Time: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the government will at an appropriate time come out with details about what he described as the ‘tussle’ and ‘dispute’ with China.

“The government will not keep anyone in the dark. At an appropriate time we will disclose all the details. Let me make it clear that we will not make any compromises with the sovereignty of the nation,” Singh said during BJP’s outreach program, Jan Samvad, for the Jammu region. BJP has planned over 75 rallies across the nation on the occasion of the completion of the first year of its second successive government at the Centre.

Addressing his party’s cadre in Jammu along with Jitendra Singh, MoS PMO and Lok Sabha MP from Jammu’s Udhampur seat, Singh said, “There is an ongoing dispute with China and time to time we have been disseminating information about it. We are talking to China through military and diplomatic channels. China has also said that it thinks that the solution to the dispute can be found through talks.”

Singh also chided Pakistan and claimed that such was going to be the progress in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir that people of Pak Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) would soon demand to be brought under India’s control. “There is already a sense of change you can see about how India is dealing with Pakistan. News channels have started reporting temperatures of Muzaffarabad and Gilgit. This has caused some heartburn in Islamabad (Pakistan’s capital) and led them to some cross-border action. But we are responding to their provocations appropriately,” he said.

On the subject of national security, he said the delivery of the first batch of Rafale jets was due in July. “We are getting these jets not to intimidate anyone. But to add to our own defence capability,” Singh said.

Jitendra Singh also addressed his party’s cadres and, talking about the opposition’s reaction to the revocation of article 370, said that many had claimed “earthquakes would come and volcanoes would explode if this act was done away with”.

“It has been nearly a year since then but it has been quite contrary to the expectations of the opposition, been quite a peaceful year during which no untoward incident has happened,” Singh said.

He also said that many people had claimed, during previous years that Kashmir was getting the lion’s share of development projects and centre’s money when compared to Jammu.

“That is not the case today. When Rs 2,500 crore was announced under PMGSY, Rs 1,500 crore from it went to Jammu. Two AIIMS hospitals are about to be operationalised in Jammu and work on AIIMS in Kashmir hasn’t even started. Two biotech parks are about to be started in Jammu, work on biotech park in Kashmir hasn’t started. First foreign investment after the abrogation of article 370 has happened in Jammu through a Canadian firm,” Singh said.

He also commented on the murder of a Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch in South Kashmir. “When Ajay Pandita was killed in cold blood a lot of opposition parties raised the issue. The BJP has always stood with the Pandits. Congress has politicised the issue. Why were they silent when Kashmiri Pandits were forced to flee from their homes?” Singh asked.