‘Will talk to GOI about our issues, not going to vacate Ghazipur Border’: Rakesh Tikait

Ghazipur Border, Jan 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, on January 29 cleared his view by saying that farmers will not vacate the protesting site (Ghazipur Border). He said, “We will not vacate the spot. We will talk to the Government of India about our issues. I urge the people to remain peaceful.” On Jan 28, the Uttar Pradesh government had ordered all District Magistrates (DMs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to ensure the end of all the farmers' agitations in the state. This comes after violence broke out in the national capital on January 26 during the farmers' tractor rally.