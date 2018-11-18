Talibani thought process of BJP got exposed: Surjewala over Khattar's rape remark

Congress Leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar over safety of women across the country. Surjewala said, "Misogyny has become a buzz word for BJP. Humiliating India's daughters and women has become a characteristic style of BJP leaders. The Talibani thought process of BJP leadership, particularly Manohar Lal Khattar, got exposed when he said 80% of rapes are actually concensual."