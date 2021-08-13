Taliban Plan Complete Takeover of Afghanistan, Including Kabul, Within 7 Days

The Taliban will take over the entire Afghanistan, including the capital city of Kabul, in less than seven days, a spokesperson of the Islamist group told CNN-News18. The Taliban is not keen on violence, he claimed.

The Taliban spokesperson appealed to the world agencies to aid the war-torn Afghanistan amid the “humanitarian crisis” and assured that they will not attack any foreign mission or group.

“We want world agencies to take care of Afghanistan as this is biggest humanitarian crises. We will not attack any foreign mission or NGO,” he said.

The United States and Britain ordered the deployment Friday of thousands of troops to Afghanistan to evacuate their nationals, as the Taliban overran more key regional cities in an offensive that has left the capital dangerously exposed.

The orders came as the Taliban took control of Kandahar, the nation’s second biggest city in the insurgency’s heartland, leaving only Kabul and pockets of other territory in government hands.

They were also closer to taking Logar province, at the gates of Kabul, with a Taliban spokesman saying insurgents had captured the police headquarters and city jail in the capital, Pul-e-Alam.

The government has now effectively lost control of most of the country, following an eight-day blitz into urban centres by the Taliban that has also stunned Kabul’s American backers.

The first wave of the offensive was launched in early May after the United States and its allies all but withdrew its forces from Afghanistan, with President Joe Biden determined to end two decades of war by September 11.

(With AFP inputs)

