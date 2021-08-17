Taliban Meets Afghan Hindus, Sikhs Sheltered at Kabul Gurudwara, Assures Safety

A contingent of persons from the Hindu and Sikh communities who are stranded in Afghanistan were provided reassurance of safety by the Taliban, the militant organisation that overthrew the Afghan government on Sunday, 15 August.

Over three hundred Hindus and Sikhs are reportedly taking shelter at the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul.

"Hindus and Sikhs are in panic in Afghanistan. They can't even contact the embassy. I request @DrSJaishankar ji that efforts should be made to bring back to India Hindu Sikh people who are taking shelter in Gurdwara Karte Parwan Sahib and staying in hotels near Embassy (sic)," Manjinder Singh Sirsa, spokesperson of the Akali Dal, and President of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC), said in a tweet on Tuesday, 17 August.

""I am in constant touch with President, Gurdwara Committee of Kabul & Sangat who have told me that 320+ people of minorities living in Ghazni & Jalalabad (including 50 Hindus and 270+ Sikhs) have taken refuge in Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul in wake of recent developments. (sic)"" - Manjinder Singh Sirsa

"Taliban Leaders have met them and assured them of their safety. We are hopeful that Hindus & Sikhs would be able to live a safe/secure life despite political & military changes happening in Afghanistan (sic)," he said in another tweet on Monday.

Taliban Leaders have met them and assured them of their safety. We are hopeful that Hindus & Sikhs would be able to live a safe/secure life despite political & military changes happening in Afghanistan@ANI @republic @thetribunechd @punjabkesari https://t.co/0ZIn0VQ6Pg pic.twitter.com/xImxiAV1Aj — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 16, 2021

MEA Assures Aid to Hindus, Sikhs Stranded in Afghanistan

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday, 17 August, said that he was monitoring the situation in Kabul continuously. He further stated that he understands the anxiety of those wishing to return to India.

"Airport operations are the main challenge. Discussions on with partners in that regard," he wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

"We are in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan, Sikh, and Hindu communities. We will facilitate repatriation to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan," a statement released by the External Affairs Ministry on Monday had said.

We are in constant touch with the Sikh and Hindu community leaders in Kabul. Their welfare will get our priority attention. @capt_amarinder @HardeepSPuri — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 16, 2021

The MEA said that it was awaiting the resumption of flights to restart the repatriation process.

