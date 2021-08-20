Taliban may not announce new govt until at least 31 August, awaits full withdrawal of US troops: Report

Kabul: An Afghan official familiar with talks with the Taliban said the group does not plan to make any decisions or announcements about the upcoming government until after the 31 August US withdrawal date passes.

The official, who is not authorised to give information to the media and thus spoke anonymously, said Taliban lead negotiator Anas Haqqani has told his ex-government interlocuters that the insurgent movement has a deal with the US to do nothing until after the final withdrawal date passes.

He did not elaborate on whether the reference to doing nothing was only in the political field. Haqqani's statement raises concerns about what the religious movement might be planning after 31 August, and whether they will keep their promise to include non-Taliban officials in the next government.

Until now the Taliban have said nothing of their plans to replace the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, or what a replacement would look like.

