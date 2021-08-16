‘Taliban will kill us’: Afghan woman upon arrival in Delhi from Kabul

New Delhi, Aug 16 (ANI): Air India flight AI244 carrying 129 passengers from Afghanistan’s capital Kabul landed in Delhi on August 15. The Afghan nationals expressed concerns about the safety and security of people back home. A woman who arrived in Delhi from Kabul broke down at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. She said, “I can't believe the world abandoned Afghanistan. Our friends are going to get killed. They (Taliban) are going to kill us. Our women are not going to have any more rights,” he added. Afghan MPAbdul Qadir Zazai said, “There was a peace agreement between Afgan Govt and Taliban. It was just a handover process. Now the situation is calm in Kabul. Pakistan is one of the close supporters of Taliban. My family is still in Kabul.”