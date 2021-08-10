The Taliban: Who They Are and What They Are Fighting For

The surge in Taliban attacks in Afghanistan began since May when the US started the final stage of withdrawing its military presence in the war-torn country and bring the last of its troops home. Afghan civilians are facing the worst time as they are being brutally killed by Taliban insurgents posing to return to power. In a statement on Monday, the UNICEF said 20 children were killed and 130 children had been injured in southern Kandahar province in the last 72 hours.

WHO ARE TALIBAN AND IT’S ORIGIN?

The Taliban is typically portrayed as a group of men driven by Islamic fundamentalist ideology and responsible for widespread violence. The Taliban emerged in the early 1990s during the cold war. Afghan mujahideen or Islamic guerilla fighters waged war against Soviet occupation for around a decade. According to a PTI report, they were funded and equipped by an array of external powers, including the United States.

In 1989, the Soviets pulled out and that marked the beginning of the collapse of the Afghan government that had relied heavily on them. By 1992, a Mujahedeen government was formed but suffered from bloody infighting in the capital.

The unfavourable conditions on the ground created fertile ground for the emergence of the Taliban. The Taliban is believed to have first appeared in Saudi Arabia-funded hard-line religious madrassas in northern Pakistan in the early 1990s.

Some of them were Mujahedeen fighters against the Soviets. In 1994, the Taliban started a military campaign from the south of Afghanistan. By 1996, the group had captured the Afghan capital, Kabul, without much resistance.

What Is The Situation With The US Withdrawal?

After announcing that US troops would leave the country by August 31, the Joe Biden administration has moved fast to effect the pull out with the plan being to leave only 650 troops to secure the US embassy in Kabul.

Biden reiterated his commitment last week to get US troops out of the country 20 years after they landed in Afghanistan following the 9/11 attacks. Biden believes the US has achieved the objectives of decimating the al-Qaeda group and ensuring that the Afghan soil is not used for another attack on America that had seen it invade Afghanistan in the first place and that the task of nation-building should be now left to the Afghan people.

“We achieved those objectives, that’s why we went. We did not go to Afghanistan to nation-build. And it’s the right and the responsibility of the Afghan people alone to decide their future and how they want to run their country,” Biden said last week at the White House.

US troops have already emptied out of the Bagram air base, which was a key base for its military operations in Afghanistan. The abandoning of the Bagram air base signified the symbolic end to US’ involvement in the country and Pentagon has said that the withdrawal of American forces is 90 per cent complete.

But Biden acknowledged that the troop withdrawal leaves the democratically elected government of Ashraf Ghani in a precarious position. “The likelihood there’s going to be one unified government in Afghanistan controlling the whole country is highly unlikely,” he said.

HOW MUCH AREA TALIBAN HAS CAPTURED?

The Taliban are in control of six Afghan provincial capitals after a blitz across the north of the country forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.

Taliban fighters tightened their control of captured territory in northern Afghanistan on Tuesday as residents hid in their homes and a pro-government commander vowed to fight to the death to defend Mazar-i-Sharif, the biggest city in the north.

In the town of Aibak, capital of Samangan province on the main road between Mazar-i-Sharif and the national capital, Kabul, Taliban fighters were consolidating their grip, moving into government buildings, residents said.

Most members of the government security forces appeared to have withdrawn from the town, residents said, as they kept off the streets.

Security forces in Pul-e Khumri, capital of Baghlan province, to the southeast of Aibak, were surrounded as Taliban closed in on the town at a main junction on the road to Kabul, Reuters quoted a security official as saying.

Gulam Bahauddin Jailani, head of the national disaster authority, told Reuters there was fighting in 25 of the 34 provinces and 60,000 families had been displaced over the past two months, with most seeking refuge in Kabul.

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said the atrocious situation facing so many Afghans would deteriorate unless all parties returned to negotiations. Her office said reports of violations that could amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity were emerging, including “deeply disturbing reports” of the summary execution of surrendering government troops.

“People rightly fear that a seizure of power by the Taliban will erase the human rights gains of the past two decades,” she said.

HOW WORLD RESPONDING AGAINST TALIBAN’S ATROCITIES?

Six EU countries have called on the European Commission not to halt the deportation of Afghan migrants despite an accelerating Taliban advance, officials said on Tuesday.

The governments of Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Greece, and the Netherlands wrote to the EU’s executive arm saying they should be allowed to send Afghan migrants back if their asylum bids fail.

Moreover, India will evacuate its diplomats from its consulate in Mazar E Sharif, Afghanistan, as well as nationals in the area.

TALIBAN’S AUDIO MESSAGE

Taliban military chief released an audio message to his fighters on Tuesday, ordering them not to harm Afghan forces and government officials in territories they conquer. The recording was shared on Twitter by the Taliban spokesman in Doha, Mohammad Naim.

In the nearly five-minute audio, Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban leader Mullah Mohammad Omar, also tells the insurgents to stay out of abandoned homes of government and security officials who have fled, leave marketplaces open and protect places of business, including banks.

It was not immediately clear if Taliban fighters on the ground would heed Yaqoob’s instructions. There have been reports by civilians who have fled Taliban advances of heavy-handed treatment by the insurgents — schools being burned down and repressive restrictions on women.

(with inputs from agencies)

