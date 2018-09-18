Taliban continues to pursue military ops, perpetrate violence in Afghanistan: Syed Akbaruddin

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Syed Akbaruddin while addressing the gathering at the UN said, "Taliban, aided by their supporters, continue to pursue military operations, perpetrating violence over several parts of Afghanistan. These offences are planned and launched by those harboured in safe havens in neigbourhood of Afghanistan. He further added, "These sanctuaries have, for years, provided safety for dark agendas of ideologically and operationally fused terror networks like Taliban, Haqqani network, Daesh, Al Qaeda and its proscribed affiliates Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. The agendas of these organisations draw financial sustenance not only from extortion and forced levies and taxes but also benefit significantly from criminal networks operating drug cartels and stealing Afghanistan's natural resources".