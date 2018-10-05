Talcher coalfields to produce record 100 MT this fiscal

Bhubaneswar, Oct 5 (IANS) Talcher coalfields in Odisha's Angul district will contribute a record 100 million tonnes of coal as against a target of 162.5 million tonne of MCL, said an official on Friday.

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), the leading Coal India subsidiary, has set a target of 162.5 million tonnes of coal production during the financial year 2018-19.

"Talcher will set a new record this year by producing 100 million tonnes," Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, MCL Chairman-cum-Managing Director said in a statement.

He said the Talcher coalfields will be growing at a rate of 50 million tonnes every five years.

"The strategy is in place and all assistance is being extended to our area teams to achieve the target," he added.

Talcher coalfields had contributed over 81 million tonnes to the total 143 million tonnes of coal produced by the company during the previous financial year 2017-18.

--IANS

cd/tsb/sed