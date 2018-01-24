Taking several steps for promoting industries, manufacturing in Andhra Pradesh: Nara Lokesh

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh participated in a roundtable meeting held by Government of India at 'Invest India' lounge on the Promoting Manufacturing Sector at Davos on Wednesday. Speaking at the event, Nara Lokesh said they are taking lot of steps for promoting industries and manufacturing in Andhra Pradesh. They brought in new policies and incentives in this regard. He added that they are No.1 in Ease of Doing Business. A lot of companies are coming forward to invest. Kia Motors, Apollo tyres, Hero Moto Corp and Isuzu are coming to Andhra Pradesh. He further said they are bringing in electronics policy which enables in creating complete ecosystem for manufacturing in the state.