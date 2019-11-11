Taking country forward by strengthening values of justice will be India's victory: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind

Secretary General of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Mohammad Salim Engineer after attending inter-religious faith meet at National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval's residence, said that strengthening values of justice and taking country forward will be victory for India. "This verdict is not anyone's victory or loss. Strengthening values of justice, peace, equality, freedom and taking the country forward with them will be a victory for India," said Mohammad Salim Engineer.