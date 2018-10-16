Takes courage to talk about it: Shikha Talsania on #MeToo

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Actress Shikha Talsania, who featured in "Veere Di Wedding", says she is glad to see women coming out and talking about their unsavoury experiences of sexual misconduct, harassment or assault.

"I am so glad it's happening right now and reached the scale that it has. It takes a lot of courage to talk about it," Shikha told IANS when asked about her take on #MeToo movement in India.

"I'm glad that we have space or an opportunity to talk about it... A place that is safe to talk about this. So I'm extremely glad. It has been emotionally exhausting to hear every story, but (I urge people to) please speak your truth because the truth will set you free," she added.

Shikha spoke to IANS on the sidelines of Dove's celebration of the International Day of the Girl Child. The brand hosted Dove Self Esteem Project workshop, which brought together 100 young girls between the ages of 12 to 14.

The event addressed how issues of low body confidence and anxieties over appearance stop young people from being their best selves, affecting their health, friendships and even performance at school.

The #MeToo movement in India sparked when Tanushree Dutta came forward to renew allegations against Nana Patekar over an incident that happened in 2008. Since then, a number of women have come forward with complaints against names like Alok Nath, Rajat Kapoor, Subhash Ghai, Vikas Bahl, Subhash Kapoor, Kailash Kher and Sajid Khan.

--IANS

nv/rb/vm