Taken ‘Substantial’ Steps on R-Day Violence, Centre Tells Delhi HC

The Central government on Thursday, 4 February, informed the Delhi High Court that ‘substantial’ steps have been taken against the January 26 violence during the farmers' tractor rally.

On Republic Day, farmers had clashed with the police at many points in the national capital. Many protesters reached the Red Fort and even hoisted religious flags on its domes.

"Substantial steps have been taken, 43 FIRs filed in relation with the January 26 violence, of which 13 transferred to Delhi Police Special Cell," Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta submitted.

"We are invoking Unlawful Assembly (Prevention) Act in some of the FIRs, including those in which banned entity 'Sikhs for Justice' is involved," he added.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh heard a petition seeking appropriate direction to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Delhi Police to take action against perpetrators.

It also sought direction for the authorities to investigate how such an event could take place at the Red Fort, which shows a serious lapse of security, through a Special Investigation Team.

